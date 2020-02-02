Is Pep Guardiola's biggest challenge? The | Soccer news

Guardiola grants the title to Liverpool, but how do you rebuild Manchester City?







Pep Guardiola granted the title to Liverpool when Manchester City suffered a sixth defeat of the Premier League season at Tottenham, but remains optimistic for the future.

Guardiola has never lost so many league games in a single season during his administrative career, and his last setback leaves 22 points behind the Premier League leader, fugitive Liverpool.

The City has played consecutive games without scoring for the first time with Guardiola, and did so for the last time in March 2016 with Manuel Pellegrini (three games without a goal).

When asked if Liverpool had won the title, Guardiola said: "Yes. They are far away, they are unstoppable, many points. Of course, now the goal is to compete and qualify for the Champions League next season."

"Two seasons ago when we had 100 points, about 19 ahead of (José) Mourinho, and 20 or so of Liverpool. In that period, Liverpool was strong, now it is stronger, but it was strong, but today it is not The day to talk about a reconstruction.

"I think the team is good. I like how my team plays, but it is not enough, we are very far and the distance is very large. Next season we have to improve."

& # 39; Liverpool's domain must be worrisome & # 39;

Guardiola also referred to a 2018 interview with the then Premier League Executive President Richard Scudamore, who admitted that he would like a team to rival Manchester City after they won the title by 18 points.

Guardiola said Sunday: "The last two seasons, a Premier League owner said: & # 39; That can't happen again, it's not good for the Premier League for the City to win the title that way & # 39; ( for so many points.) So now, with Liverpool, you have to worry about the Premier League! "

& # 39; It has happened again & # 39;

Regarding the game itself, a 2-0 defeat against the Mourinho Spurs, Guardiola insists that City still played well, with the Spurs' first goal shot in the 63rd minute after Oleksandr Zinchenko was ejected.

But for Guardiola, for the entire domain of the city, it felt like déjà vu.

"We played well but we lost the game," Guardiola said. Sky sports. "It has happened again, so it's something we have to discover.

"They came twice and scored two goals. Throughout the season, it has been quite similar in many games. I don't have many things to say about performance, but this business is about how many goals you score and how many you concede."

Oleksandr Zinchenko is shown a second yellow card after 60 minutes, before the City collapses

"Against Man Utd, we lost 1-0 and it was the same story. We created many opportunities and we didn't score. We have to accept it and work on it, but sometimes, it's not easy. We did well in duels and races and the possibilities we created ".

Guardiola spent a long period of time in his dressing room with his players after the defeat, but refused to reveal the reasons for his delay in conducting his post-match interview.

"Never," Guardiola added when asked if he was critical of his performance. "How could I be critical of my players with this performance? I was talking to my staff, my wife and some players."

"With this performance, it would be an incredible mistake to say how bad they are, because it's not true. With the concept of creating more opportunities than your opponent and limiting theirs, I think that's how you win games."

"Sometimes, however, this has not happened. The expulsion was a key point, in terms of finishing with 10 or 11 in terms of quality. In a few minutes, they scored a goal but we still show a good mentality." "

Is this the greatest challenge of Guardiola?

Guardiola & # 39; s City is 22 points from Liverpool with 13 games yet to play

The city remains two points from Leicester in third place and 14 points better than Tottenham in fifth place while still participating in three cup competitions.

The challenge now is to take stock of the objectives of the season, but is this the period of greatest test of Guardiola's time in management?

"You wouldn't have said that at the beginning of the season," said Sky Sports expert Graeme Souness. "You can track this until August and Vincent Kompany's situation.

"Did they know it would come? They didn't know what their best central defensive association was and they went to buy another full-back in Joao Cancelo."

"That has come back to haunt them, as they have taken their pillar from midfield Fernandinho, their best midfield player. That weakened the midfield and caused a major problem."

"Sergio Agüero's goals are still there, but in the wider areas there is enough there even though Raheem Sterling has come out of the boil. In the center of the field, David Silva leaves, Bernardo Silva enters and Ilkay Gundogan is still there and have got the best of all in Kevin De Bruyne.

"They certainly need another central half and will begin to analyze in the long term who will replace Sergio Agüero, but I don't see City as a side that is in crisis."

"Part of the football they played today was sensational. Right now, there is not much wrong with City."

