Is Erin Andrews married? A relationship timeline for the Fox Sports reporter and Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews will cover his third Super Bowl on Sunday when the 49ers face the Chiefs in Miami.

The Fox Sports presenter is married to former NHL star Jarret Stoll after their wedding in 2017. The couple began dating in 2012.

Harper's bazaar:

"In the 2012 World Series, Jarret Stoll, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, sent a text message to his friend, former NFL student and morning television presenter Michael Strahan. He read:" Can you put me on contact with Erin Andrews? "Strahan sent a text message to Erin:" My friend Jarret Stoll wants to take you to dinner. "Erin was not interested, she wanted to finish her job covering the World Series. It was at the Tigers / Giants game in San Francisco that Jarret thought he would try to make a move in person, walking alongside two security guards and leaning over a railing to reach the shelter from which Erin was reporting. Impressed by his cunning ability to fool security just to introduce himself, Erin decided to give him a chance. After the World Series, the two went to dinner in Hollywood. The rest, as they say, is history. "

Stoll is 37 years old, while Erin is 41.

They currently have no children, but they have an adorable dog named Howard.

Your relationship has not been without controversy.

Andrews caught by Stoll when he was arrested in 2015 for trying to smuggle cocaine at a pool party in Las Vegas.

After Stoll's arrest, Andrews seemed to dig him during an episode of "Dancing with the Stars."

After Season 20, contestant Willow Shields told Andrews about her ways contrary to the party, and the DWTS host responded: "There is nothing wrong with that. I feel that other people should learn from you."

Similarly, Stoll supported Andrews through his $ 75 million civil lawsuit against stalker Michael Barrett, who illegally filmed a video of the naked sports presenter through a peephole in his hotel room and posted it online. .

During his second day of testimony, Andrews took the position and said the video was ruining their relationship.

"He (Stoll) didn't know me before this happened," Andrews said. "I think he would have loved the girl who was there more before this happened, and I feel very guilty about that."

Stoll once again proved to be a solid support system for Andrews when he was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

Andrews said the diagnosis accelerated their relationship.

"It was a big step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time," Andrews said in a 2017 interview with Health magazine. "Because you don't know if a boy is going to want to sit down with an oncologist and see," OK, then this is your cervix, and this is your uterus, and we're cutting this part.

Andrews continued: "We hadn't even been discussing marriage. We hadn't argued about babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you, because you have an oncologist who says: & # 39; We strongly recommend that you do your embryos . at this moment, freeze them. "I'm like, & # 39; Hi, honey. I love you. I hope we spend our lives together & # 39 ;. And he was amazing. "

Stoll asked the question three months later.