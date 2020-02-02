Iraqi students demonstrate against Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi | News

Hundreds of students marched in cities across Iraq to denounce the nomination of Mohammed Allawi as the country's next prime minister despite calls from the influential Shiite leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, to his supporters to clear the roads and resume life. everyday. " .

The anti-government protesters in Baghdad, Najaf and Nasiriyah rejected the election of Allawi, whom they accuse of belonging to the same political establishment that has failed them.

%MINIFYHTMLeeb2517619f3baa77f8f2f96f209100711% %MINIFYHTMLeeb2517619f3baa77f8f2f96f209100712%

"Surely he is rejected," a student protester in the capital, Baghdad, told Al Jazeera on Sunday. "For 16 years we have not seen anything from them, only destruction."

Plus:

Massive protests against the government broke out in Iraq on October 1, when thousands of people took to the streets of Baghdad and the provinces predominantly dominated by Shiites in southern Iraq to denounce unbridled government corruption, poor services and lack of employment opportunities.

Protesters demanded the elimination of the political elite and a complete review of the country's political system introduced after the US invasion of 2003.

At least 500 people have died in the midst of an offensive against the demonstrations, and human rights groups condemn the use of real fire by security forces.

Family figure

The appointed 65-year-old prime minister is no stranger to Iraqi politics. Cousin of former vice president and prime minister, Iyad Allawi, previously served as a member of parliament and communications minister under former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Allawi resigned in 2012, accusing al-Maliki of political interference in his ministry and the government of turning a blind eye to corruption.

After two months of political stalemate following the resignation of Acting Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, Allawi was nominated as the new Prime Minister on Saturday, with the task of leading the country until early elections are held, for which there is no set date.

Allawi’s selection followed an ultimatum by Iraq’s President Barham Salih, who had said he would elect a new prime minister if the parties did not reach an agreement on a candidate.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran offered full support to the new prime minister.

"Iran is willing to provide any assistance necessary to help Iraq overcome the problems and go through a sensitive time," Mousavi said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Tensions in the streets.

When reporting from Baghdad, Simona Foltyn of Al Jazeera said that "a large number,quot; of students had taken to the streets at a critical moment before the midterm exams.

"What is remarkable today is that they took to the streets despite the growing political opposition to the protest of Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, al-Sadr urged his followers to camp in Tahrir Square to resume "everyday life,quot; by opening blocked roads and ensuring that schools and government offices remain open in a statement posted on Twitter.

Al-Sadr's followers had returned to the demonstration camps on Friday after he reversed an earlier decision to retain the support of the anti-government protest movement.

Upon returning, al-Sadr supporters consolidated control of strategic areas in Tahrir Square, including the key bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of government. Significantly, they also moved to a high-rise building dubbed the "Turkish Restaurant," which offers strategic surveillance over protests and had been occupied by anti-government protesters.

"They attacked us by surprise and forced us out of the building screaming that we didn't do the country any good, except to ruin its economy," said Rassoul, 20, a protester who has been camping at the Turkish restaurant since October.

University students carry a huge Iraqi flag to express their rejection of the newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi during continuing anti-government protests in Baghdad (Thaier al-Sudani / Reuters)

Al-Sadr, who also leads one of the largest blocks in parliament, has backed Allawi.

Al-Sadr's followers, known for wearing blue caps on the street, were seen on Sunday cooperating with security forces and clearing blocked roads, Foltyn.

Many protesters said al-Sadr's followers had threatened to follow their line or leave the square. "They will never mix with us," said Mariam Nael, an 18-year-old protester.

"We are here for our country, they blindly follow a cleric's tweet," he told The Associated Press news agency.