Inside the extravagant party & # 39; Stormi World & # 39; from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for their daughter's second birthday

At one point during the luxurious birthday party, which is divided into three sections, the makeup mogul and her ex-boyfriend rapper take the guests to sing a happy birthday for the girl.

Even if Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott (II) They are no longer dating, they still put a united front when it comes to their daughter, Stormi Webster. The former teamed up to organize another fancy amusement park-themed birthday party over the weekend for the girl's second birthday.

Nicknamed "Stormi World: 2 Is Better Than 1", the amusement park was divided into three sections: the "Frozen"world, the"Trolls"World and the Stormi World. Like the suggested name, the" Frozen "world was inspired by the hit Disney animated film and even had an employee dressed as the main character Elsa. There was also a chair made entirely of ice. So much, In the "Trolls" world, guests could play with the mascots of the characters in the movie.

Last but not least, there was the Stormi world, which featured carnival games and a photo booth filled with cushions from Stormi's face. There was also a claw machine full of Stormi plush faces and a merchandise shop where people could buy all kinds of "Stormi World" outfits.

A party would not be complete without goodies. For the guests, which included Chrissy Teigen and her husband John legend, Cardi B, Hailey Bieber (formerly known as Hailey Baldwin) Y Jaden Smith among others, Kylie and Travis prepared some macarons and a birthday cake. At one point during the party, Kylie and Travis took the guests to sing a happy birthday for their daughter.

After the luxurious birthday party, Kylie visited Instagram to share a series of fun photos of the event. Among the photos shared on his page was a photo of the family of three together, as well as the mother-daughter posing with Hennesy, Cardi B's sister, and the daughter of rapper Kulture. "Favorite day of the year," so he captioned the photo.

Stormi was born on February 1, 2018. Although Kylie kept her pregnancy secret, since her arrival she has been sincere about her life with the little girl. He even launched a makeup collection dedicated to Stormi.