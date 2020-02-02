Inside Stormi Webster's birthday party: all the famous guests, photos

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Happy Birthday, Stormi Webster!
Kylie JennerThe 2-year-old daughter turned 2 on Saturday. Of course, the makeup mogul celebrated the big day with an epic party.
Starting from last year's theme, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star recreated "Stormi World,quot;. However, this year's party was bigger and better than ever, which shows that "two is better than one."
The mini theme park of the reality star consisted of several different worlds, each of which represented the birthday girl's favorite things. For example, guests could meet Poppy and Branch and walk through their magical land in Trolls world. They could also take photos with Princess Elsa and Olaf and build a snowman in Frozen world. Once they reached Stormi World, they were able to enjoy tons of carnival attractions, including a flying elephant ride and a giant slide. There was even a Stormi World store, where guests could dye t-shirts. There were also games, balloons and much more.
The famous members of Kylie's family were there to celebrate the great milestone. Khloe Kardashian, True thompson, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kardashian dream, Kim Kardashian, northwest, Holy west Y Chicago West Everyone attended. Travis scott He was also there and shared a sweet message for his daughter on Instagram.
However, these were not the only stars present. Hailey Bieber, Rosalia, Chrissy Teigen, John legend And your daughter Moon They were also there. Additionally, Cardi Bthe sister of Hennessy Carolina He attended the party and brought with him Kulture.
To see photos of the big day, check out the gallery.
