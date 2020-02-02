Inside Stormi Webster's birthday party: all the famous guests, photos

Happy Birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie JennerThe 2-year-old daughter turned 2 on Saturday. Of course, the makeup mogul celebrated the big day with an epic party.

Starting from last year's theme, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star recreated "Stormi World,quot;. However, this year's party was bigger and better than ever, which shows that "two is better than one."

The mini theme park of the reality star consisted of several different worlds, each of which represented the birthday girl's favorite things. For example, guests could meet Poppy and Branch and walk through their magical land in Trolls world. They could also take photos with Princess Elsa and Olaf and build a snowman in Frozen world. Once they reached Stormi World, they were able to enjoy tons of carnival attractions, including a flying elephant ride and a giant slide. There was even a Stormi World store, where guests could dye t-shirts. There were also games, balloons and much more.