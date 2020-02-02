In pictures: Exodus in Idlib as the conflict in Syria increases | Syria

Tens of thousands of people are pressing for Turkey to escape a rapid advance of government forces in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria, the last rebel stronghold in the country's almost nine-year war.

Backed by heavy Russian air strikes, President Bashar al-Assad's forces have recovered dozens of cities in the last 10 days in an important campaign that has fueled tensions between Ankara and Moscow and has generated the specter of a new refugee crisis.

%MINIFYHTML15702f669dc55cff9f8248890c671bc111% %MINIFYHTML15702f669dc55cff9f8248890c671bc112%

UNICEF said on Saturday that violence this week forced 6,500 children to flee daily, bringing the total number of displaced children in northwestern Syria to more than 300,000 since the beginning of December.

Russia and Syria say they are fighting the rebels who have intensified attacks on civilians in Aleppo in northern Syria, but human rights and rescue groups say air strikes and bombings have demolished hospitals, schools and homes.

Turkey, which fears a new wave of refugees in its territory, which adds to the more than 3.6 million Syrians already there, said on Friday that it would not tolerate new threats near its border and would act militarily if necessary .

During the past week, trucks full of civilians were seen, along with their furniture and personal belongings, which moved from the cities of much of Idlib and western Aleppo.