In Libya, the UN toothless pier allows foreign states to interfere with impunity

EL CAIRO – It was one of the most shocking episodes of recent fighting in Libya, and the United Nations seemed determined to get to the bottom.
A 13-page report published last week described in detail the bombing in July of a detention center in the city of Tajoura, near Tripoli, which killed 53 people, mostly African migrants. The United Nations report had the testimony of the survivors, measured the bomb crater and requested an investigation into a possible war crime.
However, what he evidently could not do was identify the author. "A foreign state," the researchers concluded.
The reluctance of the United Nations to identify or even insinuate who was behind the bombing is symptomatic, according to analysts, of the weakness of its nine-year-old arms embargo on Libya, which mocked so much that the envoy of the body to Libya last year said it risked becoming a "cynical joke."
At least six foreign nations are fueling the chaos in Libya, supplying weapons, mercenaries or military advisers to rival factions fighting for control of the oil-rich country.
But none of these external actors has had to render accounts, avoiding scrutiny by exploiting international divisions over Libya or its ties with Western powers such as the United States. Sometimes they manage to avoid mentioning at all.
The unidentified foreign state behind the July attack, according to four United Nations officials, was the United Arab Emirates, an American ally and the main sponsor of Khalifa Hifter, the commander whose forces have been besieging Tripoli, the capital, since April .
Officials said a preponderance of technical and circumstantial evidence pointed to the Emirates, including the fact that their Mirage fighter jets built in France can carry out the type of night attack that devastated the detention center.
The Emirates are also, perhaps, the most heinous offender of the embargo, imposed in 2011 when Libya plunged into a civil war following the expulsion of Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi.
But other nations have also been inserted in the fight. On the side of Hifter, Russia, Egypt, Jordan and France join the United Arab Emirates. Turkey has sided with the beleaguered Tripoli government.
The United Nations inspectors publish reports each year documenting the profusion of weapons that foreign states have injected into the Libyan battlefield: fighter jets, armed drones, laser-guided artillery, missile defense systems and a large volume of small weapons.
However, none face any real risk of punishment, or even censorship. Since 2011, inspectors have submitted files with details of embargo violations by numerous countries, including the Emirates, to a Security Council sanctions committee, two officials said.
But only two non-Libyans: a pair of Eritrean citizens accused in 2018 of smuggling people, they have been penalized for their actions in the war.
The failures of the embargo have been relieved since January 19, when world leaders met in Berlin to sign a 55-point statement that promised to press for a ceasefire in Libya and maintain the arms ban. As soon as the agreement's ink ran out, more weapons flooded Libya, apparently in preparation for a new round of fighting.
Turkish warships moved to Libyan waters last Wednesday, escorting a cargo ship that was reportedly carrying armored vehicles for the Tripoli government. Turkey has already deployed Syrian mercenaries, estimated in thousands, for the fight.
And in eastern Libya, dozens of cargo planes arrived at an air base controlled by the United Arab Emirates, which caused speculation that they were carrying reinforcements for Hifter.
The flagrant violations of the embargo since the Berlin agreement caused a furious outbreak on Thursday by the United Nations envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salamé.
In a speech before the Security Council, Mr. Salamé criticized "unscrupulous actors,quot; who "cynically nod and nod to efforts to promote peace and piously affirm their support for the UN,quot; even when "they duplicate a military solution, raising the terrifying spectrum of a large-scale conflict and more misery for the Libyan people. "
Mr. Salamé's words seemed to be addressed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and the de facto leader of the Emirates, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, both signed the Berlin declaration.
The hesitant attention of the world to Libya was revived in July by the bombing of the militia-led detention center, which caused victims of dozens of African migrants who were effectively trapped in the country's turmoil. In addition to the 53 deaths reported by the Libyan authorities, more than 80 people were injured.
From Mr. Hifter, a former general of the Gaddafi era and former C.I.A. active, launched its assault on Tripoli in April, the fighting killed at least 2,200 combatants and civilians, while displacing more than 300,000 people. Oil prices were affected after Hifter forces interrupted most of Libya's oil production.
Emirates is Mr. Hifter's main military support and has been identified in successive reports by United Nations investigators as one of the main violators of the arms embargo. However, he has evaded the penalty, even when accused of killing civilians, by successfully exploiting his ties with powerful allies such as France and the United States.
"There is an omerta about the role of the U.A.E., and it is purely political," said Wolfram Lacher, an analyst at the German Institute for International Affairs and Security and author of a new book, "Fragmentation of Libya."
"No one," said Lacher, "wants to tighten ties with the U.A.E. on his role in Libya."
A spokesman for the United Arab Emirates, who officially denies any role in the Libyan war, declined to comment on the allegations that he was responsible for the attack at the detention center.
Critics accused the United Nations mission in Libya and its human rights commission, which co-wrote the Tajoura report, of softening foreign meddlers of war by not identifying them.
"The fact of not naming names is really disturbing," said Sarah Leah Whitson of the responsible Statecraft Quincy Institute, a foreign policy research body. "The UN should do everything possible to demonstrate that it is not stopping in terms of identifying arms smugglers and those who break the embargo."
A spokesman for the United Nations mission said he had published everything he knew about the episode.
In private, officials say a high probation threshold and the challenge of obtaining reliable information in Libya make it difficult to identify the perpetrators of some attacks, such as Tajoura.
But more generally, they add, their actions are hampered by intense international competition over Libya.
When it comes to investigating violations of the embargo, powerful Western countries like the United States and Britain are reluctant to share information about Libya, say United Nations officials, because they don't want to embarrass Arab allies like Egypt or the United Arab Emirates.
Other countries have been inserted into the chaos of Libya. Last fall, Russia deployed mercenaries backed by the Kremlin to reinforce the assault on Tripoli. Among the Arab states, Jordan is an important arms supplier for Hifter, while Egypt provides logistical and diplomatic support. Unusually, Turkey has openly declared its military support to the Tripoli government, which was approved by a I vote in Parliament last month.
France's role in Libya has also been subject to scrutiny. Last week, President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey of breaching the promise to leave Libya. But Mr. Macron himself has faced charges of meddling there, although on the other side of the fight.
US policy in Libya seems not to compromise under President Trump, except when it comes to fighting the Islamic State or condemning Russia's greatest role in the war.
At the same time, however, US officials often seem to cover the actions of their Emirati allies. As the fight intensified on Thursday, a senior Pentagon official, General Stephen J. Townsend, testified before Congress that He strongly criticized the Turkish and Russian intervention, but did not mention the United Arab Emirates.
Mr. Salamé, a United Nations envoy, warned last year that without actions to stop the flow of weapons to Libya, the country would descend to a "Hobbesian state of chaos all against all,quot;, and finally divide.
The Berlin conference in January stoked hopes for a different path. But now, as both sides prepare for more fights, those hopes are dimming.
Eric Schmitt contributed reports from Washington.