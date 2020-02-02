In Libya, the UN toothless pier allows foreign states to interfere with impunity

EL CAIRO – It was one of the most shocking episodes of recent fighting in Libya, and the United Nations seemed determined to get to the bottom.

A 13-page report published last week described in detail the bombing in July of a detention center in the city of Tajoura, near Tripoli, which killed 53 people, mostly African migrants. The United Nations report had the testimony of the survivors, measured the bomb crater and requested an investigation into a possible war crime.

However, what he evidently could not do was identify the author. "A foreign state," the researchers concluded.

The reluctance of the United Nations to identify or even insinuate who was behind the bombing is symptomatic, according to analysts, of the weakness of its nine-year-old arms embargo on Libya, which mocked so much that the envoy of the body to Libya last year said it risked becoming a "cynical joke."