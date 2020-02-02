How Trump's plan for the Middle East would violate international law | News

The Middle East plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, for Israel-Palestine, announced on Tuesday, could open the door to multiple violations of international law, experts say.

The plan could lead to the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank to Israel, including the vast majority of Israeli settlements, and was denounced by Palestinians, who did not participate in its creation.

If implemented, experts say the Middle East plan would violate the prohibitions of international law against annexation and the crime of apartheid. It would further violate the principle of self-determination, a fundamental principle of international law.

Self determination

The principle of self-determination protects the right of people to freely choose their status status without any interference.

According to Yuval Shany, professor of international law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Trump's plan would not lead to a viable Palestinian state. "Therefore, it does not give effect to the Palestinian right to self-determination under international law," he said.

"The main concern is that it allows the unilateral annexation by Israel of the territory that the international community considers part of the areas in which Palestinian self-determination should take place," he added.

Settlements

Analysts have emphasized that Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, particularly the settlements of Israel in the West Bank, has already been declared illegal by the United Nations. Security Council Resolution 2334 states that Israel's settlement activity constitutes a "flagrant violation of international law,quot; and has no "legal validity."

"The settlements of Israel as a whole, the theft of Palestinian land and resources and the violence inherent in the imposition of the military government on a people deprived of their rights indefinitely, are against international law." Amit Gilutz, spokesman for the Israeli human rights organization B & # 39; tselem, told Al Jazeera.

"Trump's plan is to legitimize, internationally, the continuation of all this, as well as the formal annexation of the West Bank, all of which has already been de facto annexed."

Annexation

The annexation of territory is prohibited by international law. The UN Charter and UNSC Resolutions 242 and 338 explicitly prohibit any country from expanding its territory by military force.

Eliav Lieblich, an assistant professor at the University of Tel Aviv, told Al Jazeera that the repeated use of the term "Israeli sovereignty,quot; in Trump's plan in relation to West Bank areas indicates plans to annex parts of the territory.

"In the past, Israel used similar language to describe its application of jurisdiction to the Golan Heights and this was universally understood as annexation," he said.

"If the Palestinians reject the plan, which they will do, Israel will probably move to annex the territories unilaterally," he added.

For Kevin Jon Heller, professor of international law at the University of Amsterdam, the planned annexation of the Jordan Valley and all settlements in the West Bank, if implemented, it would undoubtedly violate international law.

"This means a land grabbing, plain and simple. And an illegal one," he said.

Bantustan system

Analysts say that the implementation of the plan would intensify the extent to which Palestine resembles a state of apartheid. The crime of apartheid, defined as an "inhuman act committed in the context of an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination of one racial group over another," is criminalized in the Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Asem Khalil, a professor at Birzeit University, told Al Jazeera that Trump's proposal resembles the notorious system of South African apartheid bantustans and "encourages colonialism." Bantustans were territories reserved for black South Africans during apartheid South Africa.

Palestinians in the West Bank live in what Gilutz described as a "completely fragmented space,quot; consisting of enclaves that are disconnected from each other.

Palestinians also face restrictions of movement and political rights. Gilutz considers these characteristics as reminiscent of South African apartheid.

Mutaz Qafisheh, professor of international law at the University of Hebron, says: "The plan offers a recipe for apartheid, racial discrimination and colonial domination."