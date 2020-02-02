How to watch the Super Bowl 2020 without cable on Hulu, YouTube TV and more

%MINIFYHTML8b8f768b4c9b242fc09be517a5c41c7411% %MINIFYHTML8b8f768b4c9b242fc09be517a5c41c7412%

Super Bowl Sunday has become a chaotic day for sports spectators who have chosen to join the rope-cutting train.

LIVE: follow the score, updates and highlights of Super Bowl 54

However, it is more convenient than ever to see Super Bowl 54 between the Chiefs and the 49ers if you don't have cable. If you want to see Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco face Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City on Sunday, you just have to follow a few simple steps.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Super Bowl calendar and how you can stream the game without cable.

How to watch the Super Bowl without cable 2020

Date: Sunday February 2

Sunday February 2 Time: 6:30 pm. ET

Super Bowl 54 between the Chiefs and the 49ers will begin on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Festivities before the game will begin hours before the start with the Fox pre-game show at 2 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl halftime show is expected to take place at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.

Live Super Bowl broadcasts

Hulu with live TV – At $ 55 a month after a free one-week trial, viewers can watch their local Fox station in Hulu on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and web browsers.

– At $ 55 a month after a free one-week trial, viewers can watch their local Fox station in Hulu on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and web browsers. Fubo TV – At $ 55 a month after a free one-week trial, viewers can watch their local Fox station on Fubo TV on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and browsers Web.

– At $ 55 a month after a free one-week trial, viewers can watch their local Fox station on Fubo TV on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and browsers Web. Sling TV – Sling Blue – At $ 30 a month after the first month for $ 20, viewers can watch their local Fox station on Sling TV – Sling Blue on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers.

– At $ 30 a month after the first month for $ 20, viewers can watch their local Fox station on Sling TV – Sling Blue on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers. AT,amp;T TV now – Plan Plus – At $ 65 a month after a free trial, viewers can view their local Fox station on AT,amp;T TV Now – Plus Plan on various devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Web.

– At $ 65 a month after a free trial, viewers can view their local Fox station on AT,amp;T TV Now – Plus Plan on various devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Web. YouTube TV – At $ 50 a month after a free trial, viewers can watch their local Fox station on YouTube TV on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TV, iOS, Android and web browsers.

– At $ 50 a month after a free trial, viewers can watch their local Fox station on YouTube TV on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TV, iOS, Android and web browsers. Fox Sports app – The game can be viewed on the web and in the FoxSports application through a free (but mandatory) personal profile of FoxSports. It will be available on Android, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One and Samsung Smart TV devices.

– The game can be viewed on the web and in the FoxSports application through a free (but mandatory) personal profile of FoxSports. It will be available on Android, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One and Samsung Smart TV devices. Yahoo! Sports (mobile) – No subscription is required and the game can only be viewed on a mobile device. Location permissions must also be enabled.

– No subscription is required and the game can only be viewed on a mobile device. Location permissions must also be enabled. NFL mobile application (mobile) – No subscription is required and the game can only be viewed on a mobile device. Location permissions must also be enabled.

– No subscription is required and the game can only be viewed on a mobile device. Location permissions must also be enabled. DAZN – For viewers in Canada, viewers can watch with a free trial, and then subscriptions start at $ 20 CAD per month or $ 150 CAD per year. It is available on many devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free online

Several outlets offer free trials of their service to watch the Super Bowl, including Hulu, Fubo, Sling, AT,amp;T TV, YouTube TV and Fox Sports. For Canadian viewers, DAZN also offers a free trial period.

If you do not have an existing service or do not want to buy one, your best option is to create a free profile of the Fox Sports application and view it for free on the web or on your mobile device.

Is the Super Bowl in Hulu?

Yes, you can broadcast Super Bowl 54 on Hulu. Initially, Hulu offers a one-week free trial before becoming a $ 55 monthly charge. Hulu offers local channels, including its local Fox affiliate that will broadcast the Super Bowl.

Viewers will be able to watch Hulu on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and web browsers.

Is the Super Bowl on YouTube TV?

Yes, you can stream Super Bowl 54 on YouTube TV. Initially, YouTube TV offers a free trial before becoming a $ 50 monthly charge. YouTube TV offers local channels, including your local Fox affiliate that will broadcast the Super Bowl.

Viewers can watch YouTube TV on various devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio, smart TVs, iOS, Android and web browsers.

Is the Super Bowl in Roku?

Roku and Fox on Friday resolved a last-minute transportation dispute that would have caused huge headaches for Roku users trying to watch the Super Bowl through Fox's applications. Users can comfortably plan to use Roku normally by downloading the Fox Sports app, which will allow free Super Bowl streaming in standard and 4K resolution.