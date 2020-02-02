How Jennifer Lopez keeps calm during important events like the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He did the damn thing.
The dynamic duo dominated the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night. And although many knew they would close it, we didn't know they were going that hard. The two not only touched their successes, but also brought the biggest music stars to the stage with them.
EmmeJ.Lo's 11-year-old daughter took the stage with her and Shakira, which only made the part-time performance more epic and unforgettable.
The 50-year-old icon also starred in an epic Super Bowl commercial for Hard Rock, in which he learns that someone had his dazzling glass before his main performance.
It is clear the Hustlers The star stole the show on Sunday.
Before his great performance, J.Lo sat down with E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester To share the scoop on everything related to the Super Bowl, why don't we see it slow down soon and much more.
Read our interview with Jennifer below.
ME! News: For most people, they focus solely on the Super Bowl. But not you You have awards season, Marry me, You have all these things happening. Is it a disadvantage for you or is it something that drives you even more?
Jennifer Lopez: It has been this way during the last years, where it has been non-stop, non-stop, non-stop. I got used to that rhythm … multitasking. I think most women are good at multitasking, anyway. I feel it is feasible … I had it all very planned in my mind, exactly how I needed to do it, so it could be great.
ME! News: You have given us some of the best collaborations. And now, you are collaborating with another world superstar, Shakira. It must be difficult to collaborate with someone who also has a vision.
JL Usually, only one person makes the Super Bowl. They invite people or have guest stars, and we have to discover how we both do it together. That has been a sure challenge, but I also feel that she will give you the best of Shakira and I will give you the best of J.Lo, and together we will try to do something that is really exciting for everyone … entertaining and very indicative of who we are .
ME! News: you are that bitch in the Super Bowl …
JL You're in the Super Bowl … and you're in the stadium, and you're in Miami, your new hometown, and your kids are there, and your man is there and your mom is watching. I'm a football family. We grew up looking at the Jets, like every Sunday. Then it is exciting. It is an exciting, exciting time in my safe life.
ME! News: You sing, produce, write, act … they don't make them like you anymore.
JL I have enjoyed every minute of this trip and I hope to continue doing what I do for a long time. They say that when you're an artist, you don't stop. You just keep doing it until you fall. I think that is what will happen to me.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
ME! News: In preparation for these great premieres, the Super Bowl, etc., how can you stay calm and reduce anxiety?
JL I always try to do the smallest things in my mind. I think the habit is to make these things bigger in your mind than they really are. They are only moments. I was nervous at the Golden Globes, I was super nervous. I thought: "I could win, maybe not." But my heart was beating … but at the end of the day, it's as if I had already won. I'm winning. You should always remember, this is just a moment. There will be thousands and thousands of moments in your life.
ME! News: What keeps you grounded during these moments?
JL Maybe it was the elevated road, to keep your feet on the ground. It's just a humility that I have, that all of that is good but it doesn't define me. At the end of the day, I'm just a Bronx girl. I believe that gratitude and humility is what keeps me grounded. I don't take it for granted, that's why I work so hard. I may think, at some point, that I had something to prove, but I no longer have it. I feel that people see me and know who I am and know what I am capable of. I do it because I love it.
ME! News: I read an article that said you are not competing with anyone but you. Do you press hard when you reach that stage?
JL I do it, I put a lot of pressure all the time for everything. I think I'm a perfectionist up to a point (laughs) … and a little addicted to work. I always feel that I want to be doing more. I want to be better, I want to keep growing. I want to do better than last time, and that is important to me. I want to look at something and be proud of it at the end of the day. I want my children to be proud of that, so that is a pressure I have, which is self-inflicted for sure.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.