How Jennifer Lopez keeps calm during important events like the Super Bowl

ME! News: For most people, they focus solely on the Super Bowl. But not you You have awards season, Marry me, You have all these things happening. Is it a disadvantage for you or is it something that drives you even more?

Jennifer Lopez: It has been this way during the last years, where it has been non-stop, non-stop, non-stop. I got used to that rhythm … multitasking. I think most women are good at multitasking, anyway. I feel it is feasible … I had it all very planned in my mind, exactly how I needed to do it, so it could be great.

ME! News: You have given us some of the best collaborations. And now, you are collaborating with another world superstar, Shakira. It must be difficult to collaborate with someone who also has a vision.

JL Usually, only one person makes the Super Bowl. They invite people or have guest stars, and we have to discover how we both do it together. That has been a sure challenge, but I also feel that she will give you the best of Shakira and I will give you the best of J.Lo, and together we will try to do something that is really exciting for everyone … entertaining and very indicative of who we are .