How drones have come to dominate the battlefield | Drones

%MINIFYHTML5343d200ff295a99bd8e71e2f5ed77a411% %MINIFYHTML5343d200ff295a99bd8e71e2f5ed77a412%

Unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs), or drones, have come a long way since their introduction in the first Gulf War in 1991. At that time, they were used only for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

A decade later, the CIA used a Predator drone equipped with a missile in an attempt to kill Taliban leader Mullah Omar.

And almost 10 years after that failed attempt, the assassination of Iran's Qassem Soleimani became the first time that a high-ranking military figure has been killed on foreign soil.

%MINIFYHTML5343d200ff295a99bd8e71e2f5ed77a413% %MINIFYHTML5343d200ff295a99bd8e71e2f5ed77a414%

Drones mean that troops do not have to deploy in hostile territory, thus saving lives. Still, there have been many civilian casualties. Under former President Barack Obama, the number of drone attacks increased to 563 from 57 under George W Bush. More than 800 innocent civilians were killed in Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen.

The drone business is a growing industry. According to Teal Group defense analysts, research, development and procurement spending is expected to increase to $ 14.3 billion by 2029, an increase of almost 30 percent from $ 11.1 billion this year.

The United States is by far the largest drone spender. In its 2018 budget, almost $ 7 billion was reserved for research and development and to buy drones.

Despite the high cost of the United States in drone technology, much less expensive technology has been used to great effect. The United States and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for an attack on the Aramco oil fields that wiped out half of the country's oil production.

China rivals the MQ9 Reaper for the export market, and is said to cost half the price of the US system. The plane has been used by the Iraqi army in attacks against the ISIL group. And Turkey has become the first to place a machine gun on drones to protect military convoys. And that's not all, they have been flying autonomous drones that they can find, track and kill.

But not only nations like Israel, Iran and Pakistan have used drones to attack people. Non-state actors ISIL and PKK have also used drones in attacks, drones that you can buy on Amazon.

Justin Bronk, an Airpower and Technology researcher at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI), tells Al Jazeera that using remotely controlled drones is an extremely efficient way to provide surveillance and attack options for long periods of time. weather. time in permissive airspaces.

"The basic technology behind the creation of something that flies like a drone flying at a distance with weapons capability is not particularly challenging, so we are seeing that China is, in fact, one of the largest exporters of armed drones." , explains Bronk.

Has Putin been good for Russia's economy?

Russian President Vladimir Putin crushed the hopes of potential acolytes with plans to rewrite the constitution to strengthen parliamentary power. After 20 years in power, the constitutional changes proposed by Putin would allow him to take power after resigning.

With constitutional reform, Putin could expand his ability to govern indefinitely. But what about your economic history? Have you delivered for the Russian people?

Charles Robertson, global chief economist at the Russian bank Renaissance Capital, says that Putin did an "incredible job,quot; in the first decade or so, helped by rising oil prices.

"When he inherited power, Russia was the size of Belgium, as an economy, and very quickly, it became the size of the Netherlands and then became even bigger as one of the top 10 economies now with low inflation and growth decent, but people often forget Russian demographics and forget to eliminate population growth numbers, "says Robertson.

And he adds: "Actually, it is not that different from China on a per capita basis for GDP at this time, or India for that matter."

Economic cost of the coronavirus.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China continues to increase. Beijing extended the Lunar New Year holidays and the companies closed to stop the spread of the virus.

A total of 18 cities in the central province of Hubei now have some type of travel restrictions that affect 56 million people and authorities are rushing to build a hospital to accommodate 1,000 beds to treat victims.

Now the virus has spread beyond neighboring countries to Australia, Canada, France and the United States.

And just when the Chinese authorities expected the economy to begin to recover after signing a phase one trade agreement with the US. UU., You have to count the cost of another outbreak after the SARS crisis.

Patrick Perret-Green, head of global macroeconomic strategy at AdMacroHe explains: "We are just beginning to appreciate the wider effects. We are talking about unprecedented actions. The main cities are closing, companies are closed until at least February 9,quot;.

Then he adds: "Chinese tourism is another area where we will see an important, important collapse. Because the confidence of the Chinese consumer will not come back from this very quickly."

Source: Al Jazeera News