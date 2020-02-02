How did Qassim Suleimani exercise Iranian power? We track the Quds Force playbook

Before being killed in an attack with drones of the United States, Iranian General Qassim Suleimani appeared everywhere: in Aleppo, Baghdad, Beirut, with the leader of Iran, with the former prime minister of Iraq. It was not always like that. For years, Suleimani was an operator under the radar in the Middle East. He ran an elite military unit called the Quds Force. It is an arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps that works to expand Iran's influence in the Middle East using covert military and intelligence tactics. But in 2014, things began to change. The elusive commander was seen more frequently in the public eye. We begin to see him with militias, on battlefields, at funerals. He even had his own Instagram. We reviewed hundreds of images and videos, many of them propaganda from the first military days of Suleimani until its recent period as a sensation on social networks. These appearances helped paint a more complete picture of how the Quds Force operates. Through a network of power forces, or local militias, along a key corridor that Iran calls the "axis of resistance." It extends through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon. Let's start in Lebanon. These are rare images that seem to have been taken very recently. They show Suleimani with Hassan Nasrallah, who is the leader of Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon. Hezbollah is the archetype of how the Quds Force operates. They helped found the group and financed it to this day. This support fueled the rise of Hezbollah as a political party and as a military threat to Israel, the arch-enemy of Iran. These are Hezbollah fighters posing with Iranian weapons. and here is a video of Suleimani with a high-ranking commander of Hezbollah. The group gives Iran a key foothold in the region, along this corridor we are talking about. This 2013 photo reveals how strong the link between these two groups is. Show a prominent member of Hezbollah at a funeral for Suleimani's mother in Tehran. Two years later, that Hezbollah member died and Suleimani himself made the trip to Beirut to pay his respects. They have seen him here praying in his grave. Now let's see how Suleimani took Hezbollah's playbook and imitated it in Iraq. Here, too, the sightings of Suleimani help tell the story. Here it is in 2015 with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of an Iraq-based militia called Kataib Hezbollah, also known as K.H. In recent years, the two were frequently seen together, and the link is also strong here, judging by this propaganda video. Similar to Hezbollah, K.H. He is active in politics and helped boost Iran’s interests in Baghdad. And directs military operations. Suleimani's team trains and weapons them, and one of their main objectives over the years has been the US forces. We found propaganda images by K.H. attacks on US bases in Iraq. And K.H. He also joined the fight against ISIS, which Iran considered a great threat. In fact, Suleimani even appears in victories against ISIS in Iraq. These were brutal campaigns, where civilians often suffered collateral damage. K.H. He would later be seen during the recent attack on the United States embassy in Baghdad. That episode led to the murder of Suleimani, and the other high-ranking commander who died in the attack was none other than the leader of K.H .: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The next place we see Suleimani is Syria, the missing piece in Iran's strategic corridor. The militias of which we have just spoken to you, Hezbollah and K.H., are here in Syria, fighting to help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stay in power. Syria was also the only place where we really saw Iranian operatives besides Suleimani in action. Here, one of them describes how fighters train in Syria. But this video was not meant to be released. The footage was captured and filtered by the Syrian opposition forces. Remember, everything is part of the playbook. Iranian Quds Force fighters rarely appeared in any of the videos we found. They remain off the radar and do most of their work through representatives. But we still see Suleimani. Here it is near Aleppo in 2015. The eventual fall of Aleppo became a key turning point for Assad, with devastating consequences for civilians. A big winner in all this bloodshed was Iran, which maintained its position in Syria. There is another place on the map, Yemen, where Iran is active, but we don't see Suleimani here. Why? Because Iran does not want to be directly linked to the conflict. Yes we see other clues. These are Iranian weapons used by a group called the Houthis. They fight against the forces backed by Iran's great rival, Saudi Arabia. And the lack of Suleimani's public profile here tells us one last thing about the Quds Force: controlling whether they leave or remain in the shadows is part of their game.