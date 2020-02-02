Home Sports History of the Super Bowl halftime show: list of the best and...

History of the Super Bowl halftime show: list of the best and worst artists of all time

History of the Super Bowl halftime show: list of the best and worst artists of all time
Since the inauguration of the Super Bowl in 1967, the halftime show has been a focal point of every Super Bowl. In 2020, Super Bowl 54 will be no different.

The choice of league player is highly anticipated and widely covered. And for a certain segment of spectators, the part-time show is more entertaining than the game itself.

From good to bad and everything else, here is a quick look at the history of part-time performances in the Super Bowl, including the best and worst acts of all time and a complete list of each part-time show spanning from 1967 to 2020.

Who shows up during halftime at Super Bowl 2020?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will head the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Super Bowl 54 will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The best part-time performances of the Super Bowl

Prince, Super Bowl XLI

Prince not only used four different live guitars during the performance, but he did everything under the pouring rain in Miami.

Michael Jackson, Super Bowl XXVII

Jackson begins this memorable show by jumping from under the stage and standing silently for almost 90 seconds before the music begins. Many believe that Jackson's performance at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, California, was what transformed the halftime show into the modern show we know today.

Beyoncé, Super Bowl XLVII

Having sung the national anthem in Super Bowl XXXVIII in his hometown of Houston, it was only a matter of time until the league asked Beyoncé to act at halftime. The performance he gave also included a special appearance of Destiny & # 39; s Child and was one for all ages.

The worst part-time performances of the Super Bowl

Coldplay, Super Bowl 50

As the 50th Super Bowl approached, many were curious about who would choose the league to perform at halftime. When Coldplay was announced, the public response was lukewarm. The incorporation of guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars helped facilitate the public's response, but it was not enough.

The Black Eyed Peas, Super Bowl XLV

From the horrible costumes to the automatically tuned singing voices to the cameos of Usher and Slash, it was simply not the day of The Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

"Be Bop Bamboozled,quot;, Super Bowl XXIII

This action was doomed from the beginning. From the horrible opening that presented to the world an impersonator of Elvis called "Elivs Presto,quot;, to the name of the program "Be Bop Bamboozled,quot; (we are still trying to discover how that was chosen), this performance is memorable because it was terrible. The use of 3-D effects also did not help.

History list of the Super Bowl halftime show

Super bowl Year Interpreter (s)
I 1967 Bands of Arizona and Michigan Grambling University universities
II 1968 "Old Man Winter takes a vacation in Miami,quot; with seven local high school bands from the Miami area
III 1969 "America Thanks,quot; with Florida A,amp;M University
IV 1970 Carol Channing
V 1971 Florida band A,amp;M
SAW 1972 "I greet Louis Armstrong,quot; with Ella Ftizgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and the US Sailors Drilling Team. UU.
VII 1973 "Happiness is …" with the band from the University of Michigan and Woody Herman
VIII 1974 "A musical America,quot; ​​with the University of Texas band
IX 1975 "Tribute to Duke Eillington,quot; with Mercer Ellington and Grambling University Bands
X 1976 Tribute "200 years and only one baby,quot; to the bicentennial of the United States
XI 1977 "It's a Small World,quot;, which includes the participation of the crowd for the first time with the spectators waving colored signs in signal
XII 1978 "From Paris to Paris of America,quot; ​​with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt
XIII 1979 "Super Bowl XIII Carnival,quot; Greeting to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and several Caribbean bands
XIV 1980 "A Salute to the Big Band Era,quot; with Up with People
XV nineteen eighty one "A carnival festival,quot;
XVI 1982 "Greetings to the 60s and Motown,quot;
XVII 1983 "KaleidoSUPERscope,quot; (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)
XVIII 1984 "Greeting from Super Bowl XVIII to the Silver Screen Superstars,quot;
XIX 1985 "A world of childhood dreams,quot;
XX 1986 "The beat of the future,quot;
XXI 1987 "Greetings to the centenary of Hollywood,quot;
XXII 1988 "Something Grand,quot; with 88 grand pianos, Rockettes and Chubby Checker
XXIII 1989 "Be Bop Bamboozled,quot; with three-dimensional effects
XXIV 1990 "Salute to New Orleans,quot; and 40th anniversary of the Peanuts characters, with trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas
XXV 1991 "A little world greeting at 25 years of the Super Bowl,quot; with New Kids on the Block
XXVI 1992 "Winter Magic,quot; which includes a greeting to the winter season and the Winter Olympics with Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
XXVII 1993 "Heal the world,quot; with Michael Jackson
XXVIII 1994 "Rockin Country Sunday,quot; with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd
XXIX nineteen ninety five "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye,quot; with Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
XXX nineteen ninety six Diana Ross
XXXI 1997 "Blues Brothers Bash,quot; with Dan Akroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top
XXXII 1998 "A tribute to the 40th anniversary of Motown,quot;, which includes Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
XXXIII 1999 "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing,quot; with Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
XXXIV 2000 "A tapestry of nations,quot; with Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton
XXXV 2001 "The Kings of Rock and Pop,quot; with Aerosmith, * N & # 39; SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
XXXVI 2002 U2
XXXVII 2003 Shania Twain, no doubt and stinger
XXXVIII 2004 Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
XXXIX 2005 Paul MCCARTNEY
SG 2006 The Rolling Stones
XLI 2007 The prince
XLII 2008 Tom Petty and the heartbreakers
XLIII 2009 Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
XLIV 2010 The WHO
XLV 2011 The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
XLVI 2012 Madonna with guests Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj
XLVII 2013 Beyoncé with guests Destiny & # 39; s Child
XLVIII 2014 Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers guests
XLIX 2015 Katy Perry with guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz
fifty 2016 Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars guets
LI 2017 Lady Gaga
LII 2018 Justin Timberlake
LIII 2019 Maroon 5 with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi
LIV 2020 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

