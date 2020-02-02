History of the Super Bowl halftime show: list of the best and worst artists of all time

Since the inauguration of the Super Bowl in 1967, the halftime show has been a focal point of every Super Bowl. In 2020, Super Bowl 54 will be no different.
The choice of league player is highly anticipated and widely covered. And for a certain segment of spectators, the part-time show is more entertaining than the game itself.
From good to bad and everything else, here is a quick look at the history of part-time performances in the Super Bowl, including the best and worst acts of all time and a complete list of each part-time show spanning from 1967 to 2020.
Who shows up during halftime at Super Bowl 2020?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will head the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.
Super Bowl 54 will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The best part-time performances of the Super Bowl
Prince, Super Bowl XLI
Prince not only used four different live guitars during the performance, but he did everything under the pouring rain in Miami.
Michael Jackson, Super Bowl XXVII
Jackson begins this memorable show by jumping from under the stage and standing silently for almost 90 seconds before the music begins. Many believe that Jackson's performance at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, California, was what transformed the halftime show into the modern show we know today.
Beyoncé, Super Bowl XLVII
Having sung the national anthem in Super Bowl XXXVIII in his hometown of Houston, it was only a matter of time until the league asked Beyoncé to act at halftime. The performance he gave also included a special appearance of Destiny & # 39; s Child and was one for all ages.
The worst part-time performances of the Super Bowl
Coldplay, Super Bowl 50
As the 50th Super Bowl approached, many were curious about who would choose the league to perform at halftime. When Coldplay was announced, the public response was lukewarm. The incorporation of guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars helped facilitate the public's response, but it was not enough.
The Black Eyed Peas, Super Bowl XLV
From the horrible costumes to the automatically tuned singing voices to the cameos of Usher and Slash, it was simply not the day of The Black Eyed Peas in 2011.
"Be Bop Bamboozled,quot;, Super Bowl XXIII
This action was doomed from the beginning. From the horrible opening that presented to the world an impersonator of Elvis called "Elivs Presto,quot;, to the name of the program "Be Bop Bamboozled,quot; (we are still trying to discover how that was chosen), this performance is memorable because it was terrible. The use of 3-D effects also did not help.
History list of the Super Bowl halftime show
|Super bowl
|Year
|Interpreter (s)
|I
|1967
|Bands of Arizona and Michigan Grambling University universities
|II
|1968
|"Old Man Winter takes a vacation in Miami,quot; with seven local high school bands from the Miami area
|III
|1969
|"America Thanks,quot; with Florida A,amp;M University
|IV
|1970
|Carol Channing
|V
|1971
|Florida band A,amp;M
|SAW
|1972
|"I greet Louis Armstrong,quot; with Ella Ftizgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and the US Sailors Drilling Team. UU.
|VII
|1973
|"Happiness is …" with the band from the University of Michigan and Woody Herman
|VIII
|1974
|"A musical America,quot; with the University of Texas band
|IX
|1975
|"Tribute to Duke Eillington,quot; with Mercer Ellington and Grambling University Bands
|X
|1976
|Tribute "200 years and only one baby,quot; to the bicentennial of the United States
|XI
|1977
|"It's a Small World,quot;, which includes the participation of the crowd for the first time with the spectators waving colored signs in signal
|XII
|1978
|"From Paris to Paris of America,quot; with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt
|XIII
|1979
|"Super Bowl XIII Carnival,quot; Greeting to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and several Caribbean bands
|XIV
|1980
|"A Salute to the Big Band Era,quot; with Up with People
|XV
|nineteen eighty one
|"A carnival festival,quot;
|XVI
|1982
|"Greetings to the 60s and Motown,quot;
|XVII
|1983
|"KaleidoSUPERscope,quot; (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)
|XVIII
|1984
|"Greeting from Super Bowl XVIII to the Silver Screen Superstars,quot;
|XIX
|1985
|"A world of childhood dreams,quot;
|XX
|1986
|"The beat of the future,quot;
|XXI
|1987
|"Greetings to the centenary of Hollywood,quot;
|XXII
|1988
|"Something Grand,quot; with 88 grand pianos, Rockettes and Chubby Checker
|XXIII
|1989
|"Be Bop Bamboozled,quot; with three-dimensional effects
|XXIV
|1990
|"Salute to New Orleans,quot; and 40th anniversary of the Peanuts characters, with trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas
|XXV
|1991
|"A little world greeting at 25 years of the Super Bowl,quot; with New Kids on the Block
|XXVI
|1992
|"Winter Magic,quot; which includes a greeting to the winter season and the Winter Olympics with Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
|XXVII
|1993
|"Heal the world,quot; with Michael Jackson
|XXVIII
|1994
|"Rockin Country Sunday,quot; with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd
|XXIX
|nineteen ninety five
|"Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye,quot; with Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
|XXX
|nineteen ninety six
|Diana Ross
|XXXI
|1997
|"Blues Brothers Bash,quot; with Dan Akroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top
|XXXII
|1998
|"A tribute to the 40th anniversary of Motown,quot;, which includes Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
|XXXIII
|1999
|"Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing,quot; with Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
|XXXIV
|2000
|"A tapestry of nations,quot; with Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton
|XXXV
|2001
|"The Kings of Rock and Pop,quot; with Aerosmith, * N & # 39; SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
|XXXVI
|2002
|U2
|XXXVII
|2003
|Shania Twain, no doubt and stinger
|XXXVIII
|2004
|Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
|XXXIX
|2005
|Paul MCCARTNEY
|SG
|2006
|The Rolling Stones
|XLI
|2007
|The prince
|XLII
|2008
|Tom Petty and the heartbreakers
|XLIII
|2009
|Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
|XLIV
|2010
|The WHO
|XLV
|2011
|The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
|XLVI
|2012
|Madonna with guests Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj
|XLVII
|2013
|Beyoncé with guests Destiny & # 39; s Child
|XLVIII
|2014
|Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers guests
|XLIX
|2015
|Katy Perry with guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz
|fifty
|2016
|Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars guets
|LI
|2017
|Lady Gaga
|LII
|2018
|Justin Timberlake
|LIII
|2019
|Maroon 5 with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi
|LIV
|2020
|Jennifer Lopez and Shakira