History of the Super Bowl halftime show: list of the best and worst artists of all time

Since the inauguration of the Super Bowl in 1967, the halftime show has been a focal point of every Super Bowl. In 2020, Super Bowl 54 will be no different.

LIVE: the best reactions to the Super Bowl halftime show

The choice of league player is highly anticipated and widely covered. And for a certain segment of spectators, the part-time show is more entertaining than the game itself.

From good to bad and everything else, here is a quick look at the history of part-time performances in the Super Bowl, including the best and worst acts of all time and a complete list of each part-time show spanning from 1967 to 2020.

Who shows up during halftime at Super Bowl 2020?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will head the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Super Bowl 54 will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The best part-time performances of the Super Bowl

Prince, Super Bowl XLI

Prince not only used four different live guitars during the performance, but he did everything under the pouring rain in Miami.

Michael Jackson, Super Bowl XXVII

Jackson begins this memorable show by jumping from under the stage and standing silently for almost 90 seconds before the music begins. Many believe that Jackson's performance at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, California, was what transformed the halftime show into the modern show we know today.

Beyoncé, Super Bowl XLVII

Having sung the national anthem in Super Bowl XXXVIII in his hometown of Houston, it was only a matter of time until the league asked Beyoncé to act at halftime. The performance he gave also included a special appearance of Destiny & # 39; s Child and was one for all ages.

The worst part-time performances of the Super Bowl

Coldplay, Super Bowl 50

As the 50th Super Bowl approached, many were curious about who would choose the league to perform at halftime. When Coldplay was announced, the public response was lukewarm. The incorporation of guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars helped facilitate the public's response, but it was not enough.

The Black Eyed Peas, Super Bowl XLV

From the horrible costumes to the automatically tuned singing voices to the cameos of Usher and Slash, it was simply not the day of The Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

"Be Bop Bamboozled,quot;, Super Bowl XXIII

This action was doomed from the beginning. From the horrible opening that presented to the world an impersonator of Elvis called "Elivs Presto,quot;, to the name of the program "Be Bop Bamboozled,quot; (we are still trying to discover how that was chosen), this performance is memorable because it was terrible. The use of 3-D effects also did not help.

History list of the Super Bowl halftime show