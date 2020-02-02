Happy birthday, Shakira! Celebrate with the best music videos of the singer

ShakiraShakira!
While we make our last-minute purchases to load snacks and wings for today's Super Bowl, we take a minute to honor one of the artists of today's halftime show.
Shakira, who will perform with Jennifer Lopez On stage in just a few hours, he has multiple reasons to celebrate today, as he will not only play for millions of people, but also his birthday!
That's right, the birthday festivities of the 43-year-old Grammy-winning singer will include playing some of her best hits for a full stadium and many others to watch on television. (Meanwhile, we are anxious when people are watching us just blow out the candles!)
We take a look at the best music videos of the artist as a toast for her big day.
From letting a wolf out of her closet to shaking the hips that don't lie, Shakira constantly complies with creative videos, sexy choreographies and impressive pieces.
Check out below and also vote which of your music videos is your favorite!
"Always wherever,quot;
The Latin Grammy-winning music video features the singer coming out of the ocean and dancing in front of many wonders of the world, from stamping horses to mountain slopes, demonstrating that she is literally the queen of the world.
"Wolf,quot;
Let it out so you can breathe!
In this iconic music video, Shakira incorporates a mix of dance styles to embody his werewolf transformation that has accumulated.
From the nails that turn into claws to the choreography of the artist inside a cage, this 2009 music video had many unforgettable pieces.
"Beautiful liar"
The 2007 music video of the success with BeyoncéHe presented both music titans dancing belly and reflecting each other, from their choreography (which was reportedly rehearsed only on the day of) to their style.
"Hips do not lie,quot;
The award-winning performance of MTV Video Music Award in "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot; presented Shakira with Wyclef Jean and saw the singer pay tribute to her Colombian roots with costumes inspired by the Barranquilla Carnival, one of the largest celebrations in the country.
"Eyes like that,quot;
This 1999 music video caught the performer with the International Viewer & # 39; s Choice Award at the MTV Movie Awards and a Latin Grammy nomination, but it was also a significant moment for the artist, as it marked the beginning of her enormous English language proficiency that would develop in the coming years.
"Torture,quot;
This song and video, with Shakira remembering an ancient flame and shaking his hips while covered with body paint, won the artist a lot of awards, such as the Video of the Year at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards in Latin America.
"Blackmail ft. Maluma,quot;
Shakira's most watched video to date, and the 25th most viewed upload on YouTube on the platform, sees the artist attractive Maluma to an underground bar through his dance moves.
"Waka Waka (this time for Africa)"
Shakira's international influence was fully appreciated with the release of this song and music video, which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup for the great sporting event, which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, that year.