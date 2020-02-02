Halsey threatens to scold Heckler shouting the name of G-Eazy in the pre-Super Bowl concert

WENN / Mario Mitsis / Instar

After her show of challenge on stage in Miami, Florida, the singer of & # 39; He and I & # 39; He uses social networks to advise his followers to never tolerate disrespect in the name of being & # 39; pleasant & # 39 ;.

Halsey threatened to throw a member of the crowd from a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida, on Saturday night (February 1) after repeatedly yelling at the name of her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy, during his set.

The creator of hits "Closer" was on the stage of the BudX Miami party before the Super Bowl when a man in the audience decided to continuously interrupt his set with a rude reminder about the rapper, from whom he separated in November 2018 after More than one year of Dating.

Halsey stopped his performance to try to identify the culprit, but when he could not see him in the crowd, he decided to lead his own song, asking fans to keep shouting: "Damn that guy!"

He then warned the man to abandon the bad behavior or personally face being expelled from the event.

"If you say & # 39; G-Eazy & # 39; once again, I'll throw you out of this building," said the hot star. "I'm going to kick your f ** king a **, try me. I'm going to kick your ** a ** f ** king club. You won't disrespect me like that on my own show."

Later, Halsey turned to social media to share a message of power with her fans after her challenge.

"Never let someone make you feel crazy or deranged because you are a woman who defends yourself," wrote the pop star, who is currently dating the actor. Evan Peters. "Do not tolerate disrespect in the name of being & # 39; kind & # 39;. I love you (sic)."