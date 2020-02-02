Halsey tackles a video that shows her hitting a member of the audience during one of her concerts for shouting the name of G-Eazy

There is a video that went viral and shows Halsey yelling at a member of the audience. The reason was the fact that the audience member shouted the name of G-Eazy during his show.

Now, The Shade Room reported that he talked about this for the first time. Look what happened next.

‘An audience member was testing # Halsey's patience last night during his show in Miami, shouting the name of # GEazy. As you know, G-Eazy is his ex … so my sister didn't have it! "TSR wrote.

The video sparked intense debate in the comments among fans who are discussing their reaction.

Someone said: "everyone forgot that I was half black,quot; that side jumped out of the baby, "and a follower said:" It really wasn't so serious that she left like that. Obviously she is still hurt. "

Another follower said: "Why does she react like this? I would simply have ignored it and kept it moving," and someone else posted this: "I mean the person was out of his pocket who had every right to break like this. ".

One commenter said: "You are using your whiteness to get away with it and using that excuse of,quot; I am a woman "! Cancel it! This is not right. & # 39;

Another follower said: "They are talking about being pressured as if he did not physically mistreat her, of course, she is angry because she pays to be in front and tries to antagonize the person who is acting." Go home ".

Another TSR follower wrote: ‘I mean, why would you buy tickets to be close to his show and then make fun of her while you're there? Can someone explain to me the kind of world we live in because I am confused "🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️"

Someone else posted this: ‘Everyone gets frustrated. She is human like any of us and he was choosing why they can't be mad at him. WANT to get a negative reaction instead of "how he could have acted."

In other news, Halsey received a violent reaction after he tweeted something that is generally considered insensitive in response to a bad review of the album. After realizing what he had said accidentally, Halsey apologized.



