Halsey loses him in a fan who mentions the name of G Eazy during his performance

Halsey is strongly promoting his new album Manic. The pop star recently performed in a show where he left with a heckler.

Halsey was singing in her show during the Miami Super Bowl weekend, full of stars, when an annoying audience member repeatedly shouted her ex's name.

Halfway through the performance, Halsey faced the crowd in a video that has since gone viral.

‘If you say G-Eazy once again, I will kick you out of this building. I'm going to kick your f ***** a **, try me. I'll kick your ass in the damn club. You will not disrespect me in my own show. "

She could not point to the exact person who was responsible, but then led the crowd in a song "f *** that guy,quot;.

He then addressed the incident in his Instagram story.

Halsey left and didn't give a shit pic.twitter.com/sBSRoC7OIv – yari ⛓ (@yvritza) February 2, 2020

"Never let someone make you feel crazy or unhinged because a woman defends you," he wrote. "Don't tolerate disrespect in the name of being,quot; nice. "I love you."

Halsey dated the rapper intermittently in 2017. He is known for discussing his breaks through his music and even disapproved of cheating during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

The Colors singer is now in a relationship with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters. He recently revealed that he will not date more musicians in the short term.

Stopped I stopped dating musicians for my own benefit. I want everyone to be the best version of themselves so much that sometimes I don't concentrate on making myself the best version of myself. I do everything in my power to help them succeed … And then, at some point, I wonder where I fit into this picture. "

Meanwhile, G Eazy is currently not romantically connected to anyone, but was seen in Miami at a club across the city having fun with Megan Thee Stallion.



