Halsey confronts Heckler screaming & # 39; & # 39; G-Eazy & # 39; & # 39; in the show before the Super Bowl

On Saturday, when he took the stage at Budweiser & # 39; s BUDX Miami pre2020 Super Bowl bash, a member of the audience began to annoy her screaming at her ex boyfriend G-Eazy& # 39; name of.
"If you say G-Eazy once again, I'll kick you out of this party," the singer told the person, as seen in a Twitter video shot by another fan. "Get your ass out of the party."
"F – King, try me. Do you want to get out of the crowd? Who was it? Are you? Who said, & # 39; G-Eazy & # 39 ;? Who f – king yelled at me, because I'll kick your ass ? of the f-king club. You don't disrespect me like that on my own show! "she continued, drawing cheers.
Halsey then addressed the audience in a singing: "F – k that guy! F – k that guy!"
The 25-year-old singer and 30-year-old rapper, who released the famous duo "Him & I," came out and left for about a year until the end of 2018 and they were a favorite couple of fans. After his separation, Halsey dated a British musician. Yungblud for almost a year, and she dated her current boyfriend, American horror story actor Evan Peters, last October.
Halsey is one of the many celebrities in Miami celebrating the 2020 Super Bowl, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.
The big game is broadcast on FOX and the start time is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
