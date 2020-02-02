Halsey confronts Heckler screaming & # 39; & # 39; G-Eazy & # 39; & # 39; in the show before the Super Bowl

Not test Halseyby mentioning his love life during his performances … you will suffer his anger.

On Saturday, when he took the stage at Budweiser & # 39; s BUDX Miami pre2020 Super Bowl bash, a member of the audience began to annoy her screaming at her ex boyfriend G-Eazy& # 39; name of.

"If you say G-Eazy once again, I'll kick you out of this party," the singer told the person, as seen in a Twitter video shot by another fan. "Get your ass out of the party."

"F – King, try me. Do you want to get out of the crowd? Who was it? Are you? Who said, & # 39; G-Eazy & # 39 ;? Who f – king yelled at me, because I'll kick your ass ? of the f-king club. You don't disrespect me like that on my own show! "she continued, drawing cheers.

Halsey then addressed the audience in a singing: "F – k that guy! F – k that guy!"

The 25-year-old singer and 30-year-old rapper, who released the famous duo "Him & I," came out and left for about a year until the end of 2018 and they were a favorite couple of fans. After his separation, Halsey dated a British musician. Yungblud for almost a year, and she dated her current boyfriend, American horror story actor Evan Peters, last October.