Half-time Super Bowl show 2020 live updates and the best reactions to Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

%MINIFYHTMLe1201fd14159981317d79cd6e7a6914a11% %MINIFYHTMLe1201fd14159981317d79cd6e7a6914a12%

Shakira and Jennifer López lead the half-time Super Bowl show in 2020 and fans are excited.

%MINIFYHTMLe1201fd14159981317d79cd6e7a6914a13% %MINIFYHTMLe1201fd14159981317d79cd6e7a6914a14%

Lady Gaga, who performed the halftime show in the past, offered some words of encouragement to Shakira and Lopez on Saturday. His comments came during a presentation on the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night Show at Meridian at Island Gardens.

%MINIFYHTMLe1201fd14159981317d79cd6e7a6914a15% %MINIFYHTMLe1201fd14159981317d79cd6e7a6914a16%

"I wish so much love and luck to everyone who is doing the halftime show, to the two teams that are playing with each other in the Super Bowl," he said. "All are champions."

MORE: The best part-time show bets, from J-Lo's first song to guest artists

Gaga also added: "I better not hear lip sync tomorrow!"

Half-time spectators expect the performance to be better than 2019, where Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi offered a disappointment of a show. Even his tribute to SpongeBob, which seemed to have been an easy victory, received criticism.

In addition to Shakira and Lopez, Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny are expected to perform on stage at the halftime show, according to Page Six. Bad Bunny has a newly released song titled "6 Rings," which is a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

MORE SUPER BOWL TIME:

5 best shows ever | 5 worst shows ever

Super Bowl 2020 part-time show: live updates and better reactions