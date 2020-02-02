Giuliani requested help for the client in a meeting with a Ukrainian official

KYIV, Ukraine – When Rudolph W. Giuliani met with an important assistant to the president of Ukraine last summer, he discussed the possibility of a coveted White House meeting for the president while seeking Ukraine's commitment to certain investigations that could benefit politically to President Trump.
Giuliani also submitted his own request: to help the mayor of Kiev keep his job.
The mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, a professional boxer turned politician and former friend and former client of Giuliani, was about to be fired from his duties to oversee Kiev's $ 2 billion budget.
Klitschko's dismissal would have fitted with the campaign promise of President Volodymyr Zelensky to fight the entrenched interests of Ukraine and allowed him to replace a political adversary with a loyal one in one of the most important posts in the country.
But despite the fact that Zelensky's cabinet approved the removal of Klitschko, he remains there today, leaving his adversaries in the murky and lucrative world of Ukrainian municipal policy to wonder if Trump's personal lawyer may have tipped the balance to your favor
"The coincidence at the time between Klitschko's meeting with Giuliani and developments in the governance of Kiev was surprising," said Oleksandr Tkachenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament who was expected to have Mr. Zelensky nominate as the replacement for Klitschko.
Mr. Giuliani's efforts to help his friend and former client, first reported in The Washington Post, shed new light on the mix of personal, commercial and political interests of the former mayor of New York with his role as personal lawyer of the President of the United States.
In an interview with The New York Times, Giuliani acknowledged having discussed Klitschko's position in a meeting with a Zelensky principal assistant, Andriy Yermak, in Madrid on August 2.
"I said," I don't know, I'm from abroad, but it seems like one of the good guys, "Giuliani said, remembering the conversation." ".
At the same meeting, Mr. Giuliani discussed a possible visit to Mr. Zelensky's Oval Office that the Ukrainian president had been looking for, and requested a commitment from his government to conduct investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., and Ukrainians who disseminated harmful information about Mr. Trump's 2016 campaign.
The meeting took place at a time when the new president of Ukraine sought to consolidate the support of the United States, his country's most powerful ally in the conflict against Russia, and build a relationship with Trump.
Mr. Giuliani said he made it clear that he was telling his personal opinion of Mr. Klitschko, not that of the administration. "I gave it as my opinion, not the government, and based on our personal relationships," he said.
Mr. Yermak also acknowledged that the two discussed the fate of Mr. Klitschko.
"Giuliani asked for my opinion on Vitaliy Klitschko as mayor," Mr. Yermak said in a statement in response to a query from The Times. "He immediately issued the disclaimer that he should not see his question as an attempt to influence me."
Yermak said he told Giuliani that he knew Klitschko and that he had the support of the citizens of Kiev.
"That was the end of our conversation about Klitschko," said Yermak. "As a result, I reject any speculation that Mr. Giuliani has tried to influence my opinion or make me accept any narrative about Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko."
Given the complex and opaque nature of Ukrainian politics, it is unclear whether Mr. Giuliani's intervention was the decisive force that allowed the mayor to keep his job.
But it is clear that he tried.
Mr. Klitschko, former world heavyweight boxing champion, first hired Mr. Giuliani as a consultant for his successful career for mayor of Kiev in 2008.
Since 2014, Mr. Klitschko has performed two functions: both the mostly ceremonial and elected office of the mayor of Kiev and the powerful position of head of the city-state of Kiev. administration, an appointment made by the Ukrainian president. The last position gives you the supervision of matters such as the city budget, building permits and transportation funds, which makes it one of the most powerful people in the country.
Klitschko supported Zelensky's opponent, incumbent Petro O. Poroshenko, in the presidential elections of Ukraine last spring. Zelensky's overwhelming victory seemed to augur Klitschko's political disappearance.
Mr. Zelensky, a comedian, had frequently ridiculed Mr. Klitschko in his Saturday Night Live-style variety show, portraying him as a silly member of the grim and corrupt elite of Ukraine. In a parody, Mr. Zelensky played a translator of a Mr. Klitschko wearing a boxing belt, who cannot chain an intelligible sentence.
After taking power in May, Zelensky had no way of dismissing Klitschko as mayor, but he could strip him of the most influential position as head of the Kiev administration. Ukrainian politicians and analysts hoped he would.
A confidant of Mr. Klitschko, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was worried about the damage to his business if he spoke publicly, said that at the end of July, "it was clear that only external interference, says the president of the United States States or anyone in his name, "could save Mr. Klitschko from dismissal. As the struggle for power intensified, Mr. Klitschko flew to New York to meet Mr. Giuliani.
On July 30, in an apparent prelude to dismissal, Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Bohdan, convened a press conference and accused Klitschko of allowing corruption to flourish in Kiev. Without offering evidence, Bohdan said he had been offered a $ 20 million bribe for Klitschko to remain the head of the Kiev administration.
The next day, Klitschko posted photos on Facebook of his meeting with Giuliani, his "old friend and one of the world's most authorized mayors." The two discussed "the situation in Ukraine," he said, "future cooperation between the United States and Ukraine," and the issue of "local self-government," an apparent reference to Mr. Klitschko's battle to hold on to power at home.
Upon returning to Kiev, Mr. Klitschko told his assistants that his American allies would help him keep his job, according to several people who heard him make comments at staff meetings and who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are still involved in municipal politics. and they feared being identified when discussing issues related to Mr. Klitschko.
"That is ridiculous," Klitschko said in a statement Friday. When asked about the meeting with Mr. Giuliani, Mr. Klitschko said: "I didn't ask anyone for help."
Mr. Klitschko said he had never had a business relationship with Mr. Giuliani, a claim contradicted by Mr. Giuliani, who consulted for the ex-boxer's 2008 campaign. Giuliani said he had not formally represented Mr. Klitschko in years, "although I still advise him."
But two days later, Mr. Giuliani was talking about Mr. Klitschko to Mr. Yermak in Madrid.
On September 4, Mr. Zelensky's cabinet approved the removal of Mr. Klitschko as head of the Kiev administration.
But on September 6, Mr. Giuliani fired a cheep: “Reducing the power of Mayor Klitschko of Kiev was a very bad sign, particularly on the basis of the advice of an assistant to the president of Ukraine who has the reputation of being a repairman. The former champion is much admired and respected in the United States. "
The tweet came when Zelensky was struggling to stabilize his relationship with Trump after discovering that US military aid to Kiev had been stopped for unexplained reasons.
The last step necessary for the dismissal to be official was Mr. Zelensky's signature on the dismissal, a formality, it seems, since it was Mr. Zelensky's office that had requested the approval of the dismissal in the first place.
But the firm never arrived.
When journalists asked him in October, Zelensky said he was still thinking whether to sign or not.
"When a controversial issue arises, try to balance several interests," said a Kiev political analyst, Volodymyr Fesenko, about Zelensky's unexpected postponement. "He decided not to make a sudden move."
In addition to any influence Giuliani may have had, Fesenko points to a power struggle within different factions in the Zelensky administration as another factor, along with the decline in Zelensky's political capital amid intense criticism from internal political opponents that He was too soft with Russia.
Through a spokeswoman, Mr. Klitschko declined to comment on the Madrid meeting between Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Yermak, or on why Mr. Zelensky decided to keep him in office. He described Giuliani as "a great friend of Ukraine and one of the most successful mayors in the world."
Giuliani became a tense figure in Ukraine as the political trial investigation developed in Capitol Hill.
"From the end of September, Giuliani's problem became very toxic," said Fesenko. "It seemed that the Klitschko team stopped boosting the relationship with Giuliani."
Ronen Bergman and Anton Troianovski reported from Kiev, and Kenneth P. Vogel from Washington.
