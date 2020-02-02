Giuliani requested help for the client in a meeting with a Ukrainian official

KYIV, Ukraine – When Rudolph W. Giuliani met with an important assistant to the president of Ukraine last summer, he discussed the possibility of a coveted White House meeting for the president while seeking Ukraine's commitment to certain investigations that could benefit politically to President Trump.

Giuliani also submitted his own request: to help the mayor of Kiev keep his job.

The mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, a professional boxer turned politician and former friend and former client of Giuliani, was about to be fired from his duties to oversee Kiev's $ 2 billion budget.

Klitschko's dismissal would have fitted with the campaign promise of President Volodymyr Zelensky to fight the entrenched interests of Ukraine and allowed him to replace a political adversary with a loyal one in one of the most important posts in the country.

But despite the fact that Zelensky's cabinet approved the removal of Klitschko, he remains there today, leaving his adversaries in the murky and lucrative world of Ukrainian municipal policy to wonder if Trump's personal lawyer may have tipped the balance to your favor