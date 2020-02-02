Gervontae Davis NEGA hit Babys' mother after video leaks (Graphic)

Boxing star Gervontae Davis is in hot water. Yesterday, an online video leaked that showed him physical with his baby's mother at a sporting event.

Here is the video that shows Gervontae mistreating her baby's mother.

The altercation occurred in a charity basketball game in Miami. According to online reports, the two had a heated discussion, and Gervontae grabbed the woman and physically removed her from her seat, firmly.

Gervontae responded to the video in his Instagram story. He told fans that the woman he was mistreating is the mother of his son. But the boxer maintains that he never hit her and would never hurt her. He admitted, however, to be "aggressive."

Witnesses told TMZ that the two began shouting at each other and things became physical, although it is not clear who put their hands on who first. But you can see in the video that it is a heated situation, and the two were escorted.

They tell us that nobody has been arrested

But they tell us that the people behind the event are extremely upset with Davis. We are arriving at Gervonta camp to comment … so far, we have no news.

Gervontae "Tank,quot; Davis is one of the best fighters in the world, with a record of 23-0. He is also the lightweight WBA champion (regular). It is promoted by Floyd Mayweather, who has called him a potential successor and a future family name.

