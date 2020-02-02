Gervonta Davis cleans her Instagram in the middle of a violent reaction after having seen her mother mistreat her

%MINIFYHTMLf41103f0e79d1e95167c49bee10bf52011% %MINIFYHTMLf41103f0e79d1e95167c49bee10bf52012%

The boxer nicknamed Tank is called & # 39; garbage & # 39; on the Internet after he was caught on camera hitting his baby, Andretta, in a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami.

Gervonta Davis He deleted his Instagram when he was attacked after being seen mocking and humiliating his little mom Andretta in public. The boxer was seen grabbing his son's mother by the neck and pulling her out of the chair before dragging her hard with two men following him.

The incident occurred during a charity star basketball game at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami before the Super Bowl on February 2. People were surprised and some even gasped, but no one intervened.

Before the uproar, Dretta posted on Instagram a photo of her sitting with Floyd Mayweather, Jr.It's the baby mom. It is rumored that Gervonta was supposed to host another event, but it was canceled due to bad weather, and when he stopped and saw Dretta become friendly with Floyd's team, he saw red.

Andretta poses for a photo with the baby mom of Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

According to internet chatters, Gervonta also known as Tank He was drunk and slapped Dretta after taking her backstage. The athlete, however, denied the accusation.

"I never hit her, yes, I was aggressive and told her to come …" she wrote on Instagram. "That's the mother of my son, I would never hurt her more than that happy New Year … January was rubbish."

People flooded the internet to criticize the boxer. VH1 reality television star Tiffany Pollard He wrote: "I watched this over and over WITH SPEECH. My heart REALLY is with her because no woman NEEDS to be received in this way. #SCARY."

"#GervontaDavis is CANCELED !!!" One declared. Another commented: "If Gervonte does that in public, imagine what he does behind closed doors." Another called the athlete for his Instagram statement: "The fact that adult men cannot apologize for physically assaulting women in 2020 is amazing." Another agreed, "Never hit her, uh … It's still disrespectful, humiliating and degrading."

Some others were upset with people in the stadium for doing nothing when Gervonta assaulted her little mom. "#Gervonta is rubbish and everyone who sat and watched is disgusting too," one wrote. Another commented: "The fact that no one has tried to contain or help her bothers me …"

Despite the outrage, Gervonta didn't seem to show any remorse. He was seen partying with his friends. While he removed all of his Instagram posts, he still published History of singing and dancing with music.

Andretta has not commented on the matter. Floyd's team and baby mom also remained silent.

It is not the first time Gervonta was accused of beating his wife. Your ex Ari Fletcher who is now dating MoneyBagg Yo Once he wrote this cryptic message on Instagram: "Ladies, can you marry a man who gives you 800,000 a month but hits them every now and then?"

When Gervonta recently made fun of her for having more money than MoneyBagg, Ari replied: "A dollar has not gone, bring me back and not a dollar has gone to heal your heart. Now stop before going there, I leave you enough clown. "