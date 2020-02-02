Gaza residents call for solutions amid blockade | News

%MINIFYHTML2eedf619a03e8813de557f311ebe3ba811% %MINIFYHTML2eedf619a03e8813de557f311ebe3ba812%

Israel has stopped the delivery of cement in the Gaza Strip and has suspended 500 commercial permits.

It is another blow for those in Gaza, who continue to live in terrible conditions after 13 years of blockade.

%MINIFYHTML2eedf619a03e8813de557f311ebe3ba813% %MINIFYHTML2eedf619a03e8813de557f311ebe3ba814%

Stefanie Dekker of Al Jazeera reports from the city of Gaza.