Gaten Matarazzo expects the fourth successful surgery for a rare disorder to be his last

Days after informing fans that he was about to fall back under the knife because of his condition of cleidocranial dysplasia, the actor of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; offers an update on your postoperative status.

"Strange things"star Gaten MatarazzoThe last surgery for his condition of cleidocranial dysplasia was a "complete success."

The 17-year-old actor, who rose to fame on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things," was born with the genetic condition, which affects the growth and development of teeth and bones. As such, he entered the world without clavicles or teeth, which means he has had to use a dental appliance for most of his life, which leads to the lisp "Stranger Things" that fans know and love.

After his last operation on Friday, January 31, the teenager turned to social networks to inform fans that the procedure had worked smoothly, sharing a moment of his hospital bed with an ice pack around his head while giving A gesture of thumb up.

"Although my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success," he said.

Before the procedure, he shared a similar publication, adding: "This was so big, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least."

Gaten previously had an operation in March 2019, and another in 2017 that he announced at that time would take him "one step closer to having (his) real teeth."