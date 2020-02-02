Twitter

The British musician who produced albums by artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Hutchence and Killing Joke passed away at the age of sixty-four.

Gang of four co-founder Andy Gill He has died at 64.

The guitarist's death was announced on Twitter by his current bandmates on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

"It is very difficult for us to write it, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today," they wrote. "Andy's last tour in November was the only way he was really going to retire; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with comments and deafening the front row."

Gill co-founded the influential post-punk group in the late 1970s and served as the band's producer.

He also produced albums of Spicy Red Chili Peppers, Michael HutchenceY Killer joke among others.