French Montana wears makeup – After 50 Cent supposedly hits him !!

Yesterday, rumors circulated on social networks that rapper 50 Cent crashed into French Montana at a Miami nightclub on Friday night and hit him in the face.

And now there seems to be substantial evidence that IT IS TRUE.

The news of the rumor first came to Twitter yesterday, when a "video,quot; was leaked that shows 50 Cent quickly leaving the nightclub, followed by some thugs. And the legend of the video said that 50 Cent "just hit French Montana."

Immediately after the video was leaked, French came out to deny that the incident happened. According to French, he stopped at a nightclub organized by 50 Cent, and nothing happened. Listen for yourself:

But fans quickly realized that something was not right in the French response video: she was wearing base makeup and concealer.

Once people online realized that the rapper was wearing makeup, possibly to hide the bruises he received at a stroke, they entered: