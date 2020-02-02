French Montana denies receiving a punch, says 50 Cent fled when he was pushed

%MINIFYHTMLb7ff0ae49ae9beb6b35358f8c04d2d1611% %MINIFYHTMLb7ff0ae49ae9beb6b35358f8c04d2d1612%

The rapper & # 39; Writing on the Wall & # 39; He goes to his alleged encounter with his rival, insisting that it was he who stopped the lyricist & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; and not vice versa.

French montana They made clear the rumors that he was beaten by 50 cents in Miami. Rapper "Writing on the Wall" spoke on Instagram while showing his perfect face to prove that the rumors were false.

So what really happened? According to Montana, Fifty organized an event at the club and stopped at the "Get rich or die trying & # 39;"Rapper, not the other way around. The star of" Excuse me French "said that Fifty left when he arrived and the Fifty thugs ran to the police.

"Tell the people the true story. I went to the club I was organizing. Heard he was coming, he came out the back," he said. "I wish he touched me."

He also called Fifty for allegedly trying to cause a crack between him and meek mill. "First you want to spread the news about me and Dream Chasers. Yesterday I saw Meek, we laughed at that. Greetings to Meek," he said.

"Now you want to shoot with this and call the bloggers about some nonsense, after you just paid for your star [from the Hollywood Walk of Fame]. But look me in the face … And tell them how you were the car and never got out of the car … who the hell do you think you fucked a dinosaur? "

50 Cent has not commented on the matter. The creator of successes "In Da Club", which is usually a talkative in social networks, was unusually silent.

In the video that triggered the rumors, a man who thinks he is 50 Cent was seen running to leave the ELEVEN club in Miami followed by his entourage while the crowd watched curiously. Montana was not seen in the clip, but the title said: "50 Cent has just hit the French Montana … it's fine."