France will send 600 more troops to fight against armed groups in the Sahel | France news

France has said it would increase its military presence in the Sahel by adding 600 troops to its operation of 4,500 troops in Mali and four other countries in the region.

Defense Minister Florence Parly said in a statement on Sunday that most of the reinforcements would be deployed at the end of February in the border area linking Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to counter the growing violence perpetrated by armed groups.

"The reinforcement should allow us to increase the pressure against ISIS-GS. We will not leave room for those who want to destabilize the Sahel," Parly said referring to ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS) group in the Great Sahara.

"Another part of these reinforcements will be directly involved within the forces of the G5 Sahel to accompany them in combat," he added.

Increase in violence

In recent months, an increase in violence in the region, where multiple armed groups are active, has fueled a sense of greater insecurity among locals.

Last month, the United Nations envoy for West Africa told the Security Council that the attacks have increased fivefold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016, as more than 4,000 deaths were reported in 2019.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas said tthe attacks were often intertwined with organized crime and violence between competing groups.

In a report to UNSC last July, UN experts said "the most striking international events,quot; during the first six months of 2019 included "the growing ambition and reach of terrorist groups in the Sahel and West Africa," where ISIL and al Qaeda fighters They were collaborating to undermine fragile countries.

Many areas of the Sahel that have seen the most fighting are severely underdeveloped. Armed groups have exploited poverty and religious and ethnic divisions to recruit fighters.

France, which seeks to strengthen its anti-terrorist operations in the Sahel after losing 13 of its own troops in a deadly air collision last November, will also send some 100 armored vehicles to the region, a military source told the AFP news agency.

The November accident was France's biggest military loss in decades and led President Emmanuel Macron to say that Paris would begin a thorough review of its Operation Barkhane, with "all options on the table."

French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of the G5 Sahel group, which brings together Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in the area of ​​the three borders, launched a new plan to fight armed groups on January 13.

France has lost 41 soldiers during the mission to date, as its forces seek to train local fighters.

The defense minister added that Chad "should soon deploy an additional battalion,quot; within the joint force of the G5 Sahel.