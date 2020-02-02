France 24-17 England

Le Bleus starts the 2020 Championship with an impressive victory at home in Paris





France entered a 24-0 against England at Stade de France, playing a fantastic rugby

A magnificent display full of energy and zeal saw a young France dispatch England 24-17 at Stade de France on Sunday in the Six Nations.

The attempts of Vincent Rattez and Captain Charles Ollivon (two), in addition to a kicking performance of 100 percent of half of the Romain Ntamack fly, saw France take a 24-0 lead.

England responded through two excellent attempts by Jonny May, but he was left with much to do despite more possession spells, scoring again only through a penalty from Owen Farrell, who secured a losing bonus point.

Eddie Jones's charges travel to play against Scotland in Murrayfield in Round 2 next Saturday, while France welcomes Italy in Paris on Sunday.

France finished in the sixth minute, when the Teddy Thomas wing made an incisive line jump before Ntamack gave Rattez a beautiful inside ball, a failed tackle from Ben Youngs when he saw La Rochelle's wing dive.

A series of penalties from England in the ruck within their own 22 gave France greater momentum, and also allowed Ntamack to hit an excellent penalty at the angle after 16 minutes.

Vincent Rattez, who was a late inclusion after Damian Penaud's injury, scored the first attempt of the Test

England required an urgent response, and although they gathered 15 phases, they won almost nothing before George Ford kicked possession.

France's captain Charles Ollivon then ran for the second time in 20 minutes while the unbridled start of Les Blues continued seriously: the score survived a TMO review for a potential blow in what was a very strict decision on whether Courtney Lawes struck backing oneself or through the flanker of France.

Either way, the decision went down the road to France and when Ntamack brilliantly converted again, the score was a daunting 17-0 for the home team.

France's captain Charles Ollivon scored a second first attempt to put his side 17-0 ahead

France continued to interrupt England's lineout ball and forcing errors on Jones's side, which seemed to have no response to France's fervor.

An offside penalty against France allowed the territory of England in the depths of 22, but even then, France No. 8 Gregory Alldritt beat the ball to win an invaluable breakdown of meters of his own line.

The 20-year-old French half-fly, Romain Ntamack, kicked magnificently in the victory

In the second half, England needed an early score to enter the game and a wonderful Ford kick to play, followed by a deviated five-meter lineout from France gave them the perfect opportunity. England chose two five-meter scrums by winning penalties thereafter, but Itoje finally eliminated a meter in a massive moment.

At 55 minutes, the twinkling game of France's Dupont mid-scrum in the midfield saw the half-back slalom through English jerseys and broke left before finding Captain Ollivon inside, who then used the wet conditions to slide

Ollivon slipped for his second attempt after a fabulous accumulation play by Antoine Dupont

England responded almost immediately through a May attempt, which was all done by the English wing, advancing twice, before running towards the line and landing.

Jonny May responded immediately by England after France's third attempt

And with 15 minutes left, May scored again courtesy of another outstanding solo attempt, taking the ball along the right sideline and smashing the three French shirts to dive.

Farrell's conversion left things 24-14, but although England had more pressure spells, the closest they were to try was for George Kruis to be retained.

May scored a second after May wonderful individual game

A confusion in the French ranks saw Dupont kick the ball before the end of the game, but although he later allowed Farrell to throw a penalty and win a losing bonus point, it mattered little in the context of the Test.