Editor's Note: This is a satirical report on the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

Then to London, capital of what until Friday was the European colony of Great Britain. At 11 pm. Local time, this former coal and pop music producer declared his independence and freed himself from the wives of friction-free free trade with his closest neighbors.

Many observers were concerned that the triumphalist Brexiteers would not attempt to perform the ritual bong of the local totem clock Big Ben, and thus enrage the Europhiles inflated by the overdue subsidies. But the forecasts of violence were unfounded.

For the inexperienced eye, the nationalist fervor that has taken over Britain was a reaction to decades of centrism in London, nostalgia for imperial weights and measures, and concern for Polish men in Everlast tracksuits that loot tents from their canals Water: a box of tinder that went in the smoke when the revolutionaries Nigel "Spartacus,quot; Farage and Dr. David Bull on television executed such a masterful plan that they have not even been free to fully explain what it was.

Up and down this ancient fishery, dust is settling in the dozens of Brexit parties that took place in the newly liberated nation on Friday night.

After a night in the sparkling wine of English pear, the insurgents seem to have returned to the earth while the outside world watches and wonders: what happens next?

The main demand of the dissidents was to "regain control." While non-Brexiteers (or Remainers, as they were known sympathetically) were too concerned with superfoods, Pilates schedules and taking their children to the proper elementary school to realize the lack of control, strangers seemed amazed while the Brexiteers managed to negotiate his return without a single shot.

Linked to control has been sovereignty, a local shamanic tradition that rarely makes sense to strangers unless they have fully experienced the altered state of consciousness that total exposure to common sense can bring. The restored sovereignty will now be redistributed in the form of money back (after original Eurosceptic, Bill Cash). The European superstate looks forward to see how local yeomania will respond; Anecdotal reports suggest that some Leavers are honoring his name and take his to Benidorm, but it seems likely that most will keep him where he is safer: in a Slazenger, all under the bed.

Boris Johnson has entered the power vacuum left by the 2016 insurrection. He has been flexing his diplomatic muscles by negotiating unmatched trade agreements after Brexit. Emboldened, he placed a challenging Union Jack at the center of the round of trade negotiations with the neighboring rebel state, the United States, and invited Huawei to build the new 5G network in the United Kingdom.

Huawei's decision is seen locally as a triple masterful deception that has frustrated China's ability to spy on the British by letting them know they know they are doing it. On the eve of the crucial trade talks, the revolutionaries hope that this bluff will let American tribune Mike Pompeo know that they are not only soldiers tired of war, but a proud nation that has risen like Phoenix from the bonfire of the bureaucracy. of the EU. As of now, Britain can close trade agreements at will, subject to the approval of China.

One of the biggest tests of the insurgency was the Irish border. Depending on who and where you are, this is also known as the English border in Ireland.

The exhausted but triumphant British trawlers who now must sail around them have ensured that the calamitous worldwide decline in fish stocks has been subordinated to their right to overfishing, and now they must explore the horizon for reprisals. of the European supertrawlers. Do not doubt that if Brexit means Brexit, the patriotic sailors "will shout & # 39; haddock & # 39 ;! and let the dogs of war escape,quot;.

In the coming months, while the despised colonialists are taken from the country beyond the M20 Lorry Park, the revolutionaries, from the ERG to the UKIP, must join and begin training the hundreds of thousands of medical and health care workers that will soon be necessary to fill the shortage in the skills gap. They could also develop a plan for sheep breeders whose EU subsidies were the only thing between them and work as baristas; or, in fact, Honda and Jaguar-Land Rover employees at reduced hours whose skills may mean that they now have to work behind enemy lines in the EU, to send us back the cars we need to keep our highways stuck.

For the moment, calm prevails. While Britain follows EU rules and will contribute to its budget for another year, revolutionaries now feel free. Therefore, although uncertainty is still suspended in the air, the value of the self-styled "Spartans,quot; who designed this victory for David and Goliath can only be saluted. While the patrinots were subsidizing the boom years of poached egg and avocado, these fortune soldiers inspired the nation's patriotic heart with references to the Magna Carta, straight bananas, and daily flights of the Bomber Command over elementary schools .

As these Arthurian knights wake up from their dream of victory and check their smartphones to see if they still have control, all they need now is a Huawei charger.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.