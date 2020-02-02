Fontwell forced to leave Monday's meeting | Racing news

Last update: 02/02/20 9:32 am
Monday's meeting in Fontwell was suspended due to a waterlogged track.
Authorities inspected the track on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., but the rain during the night left them with few options other than canceling the scheduled six-run card.
The course secretary, Philip Hide, tweeted: "Unfortunately Fontwell (has been) abandoned. Only 15 millimeters since midnight raised the weekly total to 50 mm."