Fontwell forced to leave Monday's meeting | Racing news





Fontwell – forced to leave the meeting

Monday's meeting in Fontwell was suspended due to a waterlogged track.

Authorities inspected the track on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., but the rain during the night left them with few options other than canceling the scheduled six-run card.

The course secretary, Philip Hide, tweeted: "Unfortunately Fontwell (has been) abandoned. Only 15 millimeters since midnight raised the weekly total to 50 mm."