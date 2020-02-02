Focus on Black History Month: Crystal Etienne, founder and executive director of Ruby Love, raised $ 15 million to launch a pioneer line of vintage clothing for women

%MINIFYHTML001dd8ae3fd8a4f71b81ecd899566e6811% %MINIFYHTML001dd8ae3fd8a4f71b81ecd899566e6812%

In August 2015, after helping her daughter navigate the ups and downs of her monthly cycle, Crystal Etienne decided to take matters into her own hands. Recognizing that the feminine hygiene and women's personal care industry needed safer, healthier and easier options for people of all ages and genders. I wanted to create products that were modern, comfortable, safe and that didn't cause shame to women due to premature leaks of their menstrual cycle. Crystal also wanted to offer products that did not interrupt regular activities, such as training, swimming and dancing.

Ruby Love is a Femtech e-commerce apparel company. Founded by Crystal Etienne in 2015 and formerly known as PantyProp, Crystal developed a patent pending design technology that features a discreetly incorporated absorbent organic cotton lining, perfectly angled to collect its flow, offering maximum absorption and protection against leaks and stains , giving tranquility and total discretion.

She successfully launched the first wave of her company, which would be renamed Ruby Love, in December 2015, obtaining $ 10 million in funds in less than 3 years, most recently obtaining $ 15 million in series A funds from The Craftory and officially renamed his company as Ruby Love, with a relaunch in June 2019.

Ruby Love products include vintage underwear, vintage kits (Ruby First Period Kit and Ruby Repeat Monthly Period Kit), as well as vintage swimsuits, sportswear, loungewear, double-sided pads and incontinence briefs with Prices ranging from $ 15.99 to $ 159.99. Sizes range from extra small to 3X.

