Flashback: see Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and more in the 2010 Super Bowl

What to do Tom cruise, Angelina JolieY Ashton Kutcherhave in common?
Well, they probably have a lot in common, but for the purpose of this story, the only coincidence among the A-listers is that everyone was in the 2010 Super Bowl. In fact, it was quite full of stars in general. After all, it was the year that the New Orleans Saints faced the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, and the Saints finally won.
As for the halftime show, The WHO They were the stars chosen to shake the Miami stockings, an opposite pole of this year's artists Jennifer LopezY Shakira. Fun fact: his part-time performance was the first to have no fans around the stage in ten years.
Since then, part-time shows and the Super Bowl as a whole have only become increasingly extravagant. Lady Gagajumped off a roof Katy Perrydanced with sharks and Beyoncé It was his glamorous Beyoncé.
To see the stars who attended shows from past years, check out the gallery below!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_1024x759-200117173034-1024.timbaland-2010-super-bowl.ct.011720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064134″ alt=”Timbaland, JoJo, Super Bowl 2010″/>
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Timbaland and JoJo
The artists took the stage to perform "Lose Control,quot; at the Pepsi Super Bowl Fan Jam.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_1024x759-200117172937-1024.jennifer-lopez-2010-super-bowl.ct.011720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064133″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, 2010 Super Bowl”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Ten years after this photo was taken, J. will return it to the same stadium as the part-time artist.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_1024x759-200117172852-1024.brad-pitt-angelina-jolie-2010-super-bowl.ct.011720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1064132″ alt=”Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Brad Pitt, Super Bowl 2010″/>
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images
Angelina Jolie, Maddox and Brad Pitt
It seems like yesterday was the Mr. and Mrs. Smith The stars were impressing the crowds with their mere presence.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_634x1024-200117172804-634.rihanna-2010-super-bowl.ct.011720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064131″ alt=”Rihanna, Super Bowl 2010″/>
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Rihanna
Memories of a time when the musician was still releasing music.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_634x1024-200117172714-634.justin-bieber-2010-super-bowl.ct.011720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064130″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Super Bowl 2010″/>
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Justin Bieber
And on this day there was "One Less Lonely Girl,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_634x1024-200117172534-634.hilary-swank-2010-super-bowl.ct.011720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064128″ alt=”Hilary Swank, Harry Connick Jr, 2010 Super Bowl”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Hilary Swank and Harry Connick Jr.
Reunited and it feels so good! the PD I love you The stars met a few years after their successful movie came out.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_634x1024-200117172129-634.ashton-kutcher-2010-super-bowl.ct.011720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064127″ alt=”Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Super Bowl 2010″/>
TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP through Getty Images
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher
It may seem that this was part of the show Punk & # 39; d, but in reality Ashton was having fun with the other photographers.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_634x1024-200117170329-634-carrie-underwood-chris-daughtry.ct.011720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064126″ alt=”Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, Super Bowl Party 2010″/>
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry
Two of American idolThe most successful stars join forces in Miami.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017627 / rs_634x1024-170727113006-634.Ed-Westwick-Jessica-Szhor.ms.072717.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 832004″ alt=”Ed Westwick, Jessica Szhor, Super Bowl Party 2010″/>
Seth Browarnik / startraksphoto.com
Ed Westwick and Jessica Szhor
Spotted in the Super Bowl: Chuck and Vanessa mix with the A-listers at an exclusive party.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_634x1024-200117150833-634.Queen.tg.020312.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064075″ alt=”Queen Latifah, Super Bowl 2010″/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Queen Latifah
There is a reason why it is called QUEEN Latifah.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016712 / rs_1024x759-160812112743-1024.Tom-Cruise-Katie-Holmes-Alex-Rodriguez-Cameron-Diaz.tt.081216.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 742116″ alt=”Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Alex Rodriguez, Cameron Diaz, 2010 Super Bowl Party”/>
George Pimentel / Getty Images for the Creative Artists Agency
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, A-Rod and Cameron Diaz
This is photographic evidence that many things can change in 10 years.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018029 / rs_634x1024-180129142857-634-carrie-underwood-super-bowl-anthem.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 883168″ alt=”Carrie Underwood, 2010 Super Bowl, Anthem”/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
The county star had people "Cry (ing) Pretty,quot; with his interpretation of the "Star Spangled Banner,quot;.