Flashback: see Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and more in the 2010 Super Bowl

What to do Tom cruise, Angelina JolieY Ashton Kutcherhave in common?

Well, they probably have a lot in common, but for the purpose of this story, the only coincidence among the A-listers is that everyone was in the 2010 Super Bowl. In fact, it was quite full of stars in general. After all, it was the year that the New Orleans Saints faced the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, and the Saints finally won.

%MINIFYHTML68074bc1b303a507b8348617fe2fba3913% %MINIFYHTML68074bc1b303a507b8348617fe2fba3914%

As for the halftime show, The WHO They were the stars chosen to shake the Miami stockings, an opposite pole of this year's artists Jennifer LopezY Shakira. Fun fact: his part-time performance was the first to have no fans around the stage in ten years.

Since then, part-time shows and the Super Bowl as a whole have only become increasingly extravagant. Lady Gagajumped off a roof Katy Perrydanced with sharks and Beyoncé It was his glamorous Beyoncé.