Fans warn Wendy Williams not to go against Tommie Lee while LHH Star drags the talk show host for telling Rob Kardashian not to go out with her

When it comes to gossip, nobody is out of reach of Wendy Williams. After an episode in which he covered Rob Kardashian's alleged affair with Love and Hip Hop's former student, Tommie Lee, fans warned the media mogul to put themselves lightly.

The Jasmine brand was the first to report that Tommie and Rob had been seeing each other. Wendy not only posted 30 photos of Tommie while reviewing her recent arrests, but also commented on her appearance.

‘Listen, Rob, all I say is that you must improve in your choices in life. Be it business, personal, family or whatever. Rob is now 32 years old and Tommie Lee is 35, and she has two daughters. The daughters are 15 and 12 years old. That is the age at which you say: "That is not my father." Okay, and one of the children, the 15-year-old, was while in prison. Tommie Lee, and I don't know, all I say is: do you know how sometimes you are wrong in life and can you improve? Maybe he's doing better in life, and he's introduced himself more as a better woman to Rob. "

She went on to say that makeup and hair can work wonders when it comes to making someone look better.

Almost immediately after the episode aired, Tommie turned to her Instagram account to challenge Williams to a barbecue while comparing her photos.

Fans intervened when Neighborhood Talk republished hot gossip.

‘Wayment‼ ️ Tommie is me 😂 I have changed it, but if someone thinks they will try, I will wake up some shit & # 39; & # 39 ;, said a commentator.

'I was not ready! Wendy has gone crazy since her divorce "she must be careful because Tommie fights for that life," added another.

‘Tommie woke up from that bed FIRST thing this morning to go up to Wendell and ** 😭 we love seeing him,’ said a follower.

