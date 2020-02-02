Fans hypnotized by the impressive interpretation of the national anthem of Demi Lovato

The performance of the former Disney student of & # 39; Star Spangled Banner & # 39; It is so surprising that even someone qualifies it as the best since Whitney Houston's performance during the 1991 Super Bowl.

Up News Info –

The Super Bowl LIV has finally begun. After his emotional return performance at the Grammy Awards, Demi lovato He helped kick off the great annual game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 3 by delivering an enthusiastic interpretation of the National Anthem.

Seeming completely safe as she left the field before the San Fransisco 49ers against the game of the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Disney darling brought her incredible voice and completely stuck "Star Spangled Banner" in an elegant white pantsuit. At the end of her performance, the audience could be heard cheering her out loud.

%MINIFYHTML333eec65da808d249ff7e3c1596a341e11% %MINIFYHTML333eec65da808d249ff7e3c1596a341e12%

<br />

Not only the audience, but the spectators at home could not avoid being hypnotized by Demi's surprising performance. Someone even rated his interpretation as the best since Whitney HoustonHe's in the 1991 Super Bowl. "I literally have goosebumps. It was VERY BEAUTIFUL, Demi Lovato," one person praised the singer a lot, while another joked: "I can't believe they decided to play football at a concert. from Demi Lovato. So disrespectful. "

"Demi Lovato's voice hit harder than the hot spoon during the National Anthem," said another. Even Niall Horan He praised his fellow singer saying, "Yessss Demi! Nailed. Congratulations …" Meanwhile, although he did not express his admiration on social media, Blue Ivy was seen in the audience recording Demi's performance. As for your superstar mother, Beyonce KnowlesThey saw her singing.

<br />

<br />

It was understandable why Demi decided to do the best for National Anthem's performance. After all, it was something he had been dreaming of for a long time. Before his performance, he turned to Instagram to share a tweet he wrote ten years ago. He said: "One day, I'm going to sing the national anthem in a super bowl. Onnee dayyy …" Demi captioned the post, "Stealing this from @scooterbraun. Dreams really come true."