Fallon Sherrock qualifies for the 2020 UK Open | Darts news





Fallon Sherrock will compete in the UK Open in March

Fallon Sherrock continued his brilliant recent form by securing a spot at the UK Open in March.

Sherrock made history as the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in December, defeating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old received points in all events of the World Series for 2020 and was also confirmed as & # 39; Challenger & # 39; of the Premier League for the second week of the tournament, where he will face Glen Durrant.

Sherrock will now compete in the UK Open at Butlin's Minehead Resort in March after winning a qualifying event in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Sherrock crossed a field of more than 200 players, finally beating Stuart White 5-1 in the final, while Jamie Clark won the Aberdeen standings to reserve his place in Minehead.

There has been great momentum behind women's darts in recent weeks, with Lisa Ashton picking up a PDC Tour Card at UK Q-School.

