Experts say that Wuhan's coronavirus looks more and more like a pandemic

The Wuhan coronavirus that spreads from China is likely to become a pandemic that goes around the world, according to many of the world's leading infectious disease experts.

The outlook is daunting. A pandemic, an ongoing epidemic on two or more continents, can have global consequences, despite the extraordinary travel and quarantine restrictions now imposed by China and other countries, including the United States.

%MINIFYHTML503652b64e4e5f496fc531af34d9e15e11% %MINIFYHTML503652b64e4e5f496fc531af34d9e15e12%

However, scientists still do not know how lethal the new coronavirus is, so there is uncertainty about how much damage a pandemic could cause. But there is a growing consensus that the pathogen is easily transmitted between humans.

Scientists have discovered that Wuhan's coronavirus is spreading more like the flu, which is highly transmissible, than like its slow-moving viral cousins, SARS and MERS.