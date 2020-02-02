Experts say that Wuhan's coronavirus looks more and more like a pandemic

The Wuhan coronavirus that spreads from China is likely to become a pandemic that goes around the world, according to many of the world's leading infectious disease experts.
The outlook is daunting. A pandemic, an ongoing epidemic on two or more continents, can have global consequences, despite the extraordinary travel and quarantine restrictions now imposed by China and other countries, including the United States.
However, scientists still do not know how lethal the new coronavirus is, so there is uncertainty about how much damage a pandemic could cause. But there is a growing consensus that the pathogen is easily transmitted between humans.
Scientists have discovered that Wuhan's coronavirus is spreading more like the flu, which is highly transmissible, than like its slow-moving viral cousins, SARS and MERS.
"It is very, very transmissible, and it will surely be a pandemic," said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“But will it be catastrophic? I do not know."
In the last three weeks, the number of laboratory confirmed cases has increased from about 50 in China to 14,000 in 23 countries; There have been more than 300 deaths, all but one in China.
But several epidemiological models estimate that the actual number of cases is 100,000 or even more. While this expansion is not as rapid as that of influenza or measles, it is a huge leap beyond what virologists saw when SARS and MERS emerged.
When the SARS was defeated in July 2003 after extending for nine months, only 8,098 cases had been confirmed. MERS has been circulating since 2012, but there have only been about 2,500 known cases.
The biggest uncertainty now, according to experts, is how many people worldwide will die. The SARS killed approximately 10 percent of those who obtained it, and MERS now kills one in three.
The "Spanish flu,quot; of 1918 killed only 2.5 percent of its victims, but because it infected so many people and medical care was much more serious then, From 20 to 50 million died.
In contrast, the highly transmissible H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic of 2009 killed approximately 285,000, less than seasonal flu, and had a relatively low mortality rate, estimated at .02 percent.
The mortality rate for known cases of Wuhan coronavirus has been running around 2 percent, although it is likely to decrease as more tests are performed and more mild cases are found.
It is "increasingly unlikely that the virus can be contained," said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now runs Resolve to Save Lives, a non-profit organization. profit dedicated to fighting epidemics.
"Therefore, it is likely to spread, as do the flu and other organisms, but we still don't know how far, wide or deadly it will be."
In the early days of the 2009 flu pandemic, "they were talking about Armageddon in Mexico," said Dr. Fauci. (That virus first arose in pig farming areas in the Mexican state of Veracruz). "But it turned out not to be so serious."
An accurate estimate of the lethality of the virus will not be possible until certain types of studies can be performed: blood tests to see how many people have antibodies, studies at home to find out how often it infects family members and genetic sequencing. to determine if some strains are more dangerous than others.
Experts say that closing borders to highly infectious pathogens is never successful, because all borders are somewhat porous. However, closures and rigorous examinations can delay the spread, which will generate time for the development of pharmacological treatments and vaccines.
Other important unknowns include who is at greater risk, if the cough or contaminated surfaces are more likely to transmit the virus, how quickly the virus can mutate and if it will fade away when the weather warms.
The effects of a pandemic would probably be more severe in some countries than in others. While the United States and other rich countries can detect and quarantine the first operators, countries with fragile health care systems will not. The virus has already reached Cambodia, India, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines and rural Russia.
"This is much more like the spread of H1N1 than SARS, and I am increasingly alarmed," said Dr. Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. "Even 1 percent of mortality would mean 10,000 deaths in every million people."
Other experts were more cautious.
Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergency responses at the World Health Organization, said in an interview with STAT News on Saturday that there was "evidence suggesting that this virus can still be contained,quot; and that the world needed to "keep trying."
Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, a virus hunter from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University who is in China advising his Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that although the virus is clearly transmitted to Through casual contact, laboratories are still behind in sample processing.
But life in China has changed radically in the last two weeks. The streets are deserted, public events are canceled and citizens wear masks and wash their hands, said Dr. Lipkin. All of that may have slowed down what laboratory tests indicated was an exponential growth in infection.
It is not clear exactly how accurate the tests performed in overwhelmed Chinese laboratories are. On the one hand, Chinese state media have reported on the shortage of test kits and processing bottlenecks, which could result in insufficient counting.
But Dr. Lipkin said he knew of a laboratory that performs 5,000 samples a day, which could produce some false positive results, which inflates the count. "You can't do quality control at that rate," he said.
Anecdotal reports of China, and A study published in Germany indicates that some people infected with the Wuhan coronavirus can transmit it before they develop symptoms. The scientists said that could make border detection much more difficult.
The epidemiological model published on Friday by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control estimated that 75 percent of infected people arriving in Europe from China would still be in incubation periods upon arrival and, therefore, they would not be detected by the airport control, which looks for fever, cough and breathing. difficulties.
But if thermal cameras miss victims who are beyond incubation and actively infect others, the actual number of lost carriers may exceed 75 percent.
Still, asymptomatic carriers "are usually not the main drivers of epidemics," said Dr. Fauci. Most people get sick from someone they know is sick, for example, a family member, a co-worker or a patient.
The most vulnerable target of the virus is Africa, many experts said. More than 1 million Chinese expatriates work there, mainly in mining, drilling or engineering projects. In addition, many Africans work and study in China and other countries where the virus has been found.
If someone on the continent has the virus now, "I'm not sure the diagnostic systems are in place to detect it," said Dr. Daniel Bausch, head of scientific programs at the American Society for Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, which is consulting with WHO in the outbreak
South Africa and Senegal could probably diagnose it, he said. Nigeria and some other countries have asked W.H.O. for the genetic materials and training they need to perform diagnostic tests, but that will take time.
At least four African countries have suspect cases in quarantine, according to an article published Friday in The South China Morning Post. They have sent samples to France, Germany, India and South Africa for analysis.
At the moment, it seems unlikely that the virus will spread widely in countries with vigorous and alert public health systems, said Dr. William Schaffner, a specialist in preventive medicine at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
"Every doctor in the United States has this in mind," he said. “Any patient with fever or respiratory problems will receive two questions. & # 39; Have you been to China? Have you had contact with someone who has done it? "If the answer is yes, they will be put into isolation immediately."
Assuming that the virus is spread worldwide, tourism and trade with countries other than China may be affected, and the urgency of finding ways to stop the virus and prevent deaths will grow.
It is possible that Wuhan's coronavirus fades as the weather warms. Many viruses, such as influenza, measles and norovirus, thrive in cold, dry air. The SARS outbreak began in winter, and MERS transmission also peaks, although that may be related to transmission in newborn camels.
Four mild coronaviruses cause about a quarter of the nation's common colds, which also peak in winter.
But even if an outbreak fades in June, there could be a second wave in the fall, as has happened in all major influenza pandemics, including those that began in 1918 and 2009.
By then, some remedies may be available, although they will need rigorous testing and perhaps political pressure to make them available and affordable.
In China, several Antiviral medications are prescribed. A common combination is pills containing lopinavir and ritonavir with infusions of interferon, a signaling protein that awakens the immune system.
In the United States, AbbVie sells the combination as Kaletra for H.I.V. therapy, and it is relatively expensive. In India, a dozen generic manufacturers produce drugs at very low prices for use against H.I.V. in Africa, and its products are approved by W.H.O.
Another option may be an experimental drug, remdesivir, on which Gilead owns the patent. The medicine has not yet been approved for use against any disease. However, there is evidence that it works against coronaviruses, and Gilead has donated doses to China.
Several American companies are working on a vaccine, using various combinations of their own funds, taxpayer money and foundation grants.
Although modern gene chemistry techniques have allowed vaccine candidates to be built in just a few days, medical ethics requires that they be carefully tested in animals and in a small number of healthy humans to ensure their safety and efficacy.
That aspect of the process cannot be accelerated, because dangerous side effects may take time to appear and because human immune systems need time to produce antibodies that show if a vaccine is working.
Whether what is being tested in China will be acceptable or not in other places will depend on how rigorously Chinese doctors conduct their clinical trials.
"In God we trust," said Dr. Schaffner. "Everyone else must provide data."