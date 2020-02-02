Eva Mendes returns the applause to Hater saying that he is "getting old,quot; and is the perfect answer!

Eva Mendes is not the type of person who simply lets people discourage her. That said, she not only ignores hate, especially when it is something that is a problem in society in general that must be addressed.

That said, when a troll told him that he was "getting older," the actress, who is 45 years old by the way, did not hesitate to applaud.

It all started with Eva publishing a photo showing her new haircut.

Fans didn't take long to realize how beautiful and elegant she looked, but what really caught her attention was a negative comment from a troll who felt the need to write that "she's getting old!"

Mendes had a great response, however, he wrote a comment in which he spoke about the beauty of aging.

& # 39; Yes you're right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. Soon I will be 46 years old and I will be grateful every day for getting older. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It did not. It makes me feel grateful. So thanks for the reminder that I'm still here. ❤️❤️❤️. ’

What a great response! After all, people, and women in particular, are always pressured to remain young forever, which is obviously ridiculous and impossible.

Seeing the beauty in him and basically being grateful to be alive is a great way to deal with aging and the actress's message can really help many begin to feel the same.

And she was not the only one who responded to the enemy.

A follower also wrote: Viejo Old? "Old,quot; is negativity of woman over woman. This is not out there offending anyone or in some scandal. She is here LIVING HER DREAM, annoying when she probably doesn't even need it! Bringing good looks. If Eva is old, put me in all the elderly communities! Be better! Preach!



