Eva Mendes reacts to the troll mocking her age with a grateful return

When a follower comments that he is “ getting old & # 39; & # 39; In response to her recent Instagram post, the actress of & # 39; Last Night & # 39; Answer with an expert lesson on the beauty of aging.
Eva Mendes He had the perfect answer for a troll who tried to make fun of her over his age.
45 years old "Last night"The actress and businesswoman shared a sweet selfie on Instagram on Saturday (February 1), showing her new hairstyle, but a user went to the comments section in an attempt to hit the"Lost river"star down.
"It's getting old," they wrote, which led Mendes to applaud with a lesson about the beauty of aging.
"Yes, you're right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here," Mendes replied. "Soon I will be 46 years old and I will be grateful every day for getting old."
She continued: "Was your comment supposed (sic) that made me feel bad? It wasn't like that. It makes me feel grateful. So thanks for the reminder that I'm still here."
When another fan added: "Old? Old?", It's negativity of woman over woman. This is not out there offending anyone or in some scandal. She is here LIVING HER DREAM, "Mendes replied:" I hear you talk about women about the negativity of the Sisi woman. Let's make it (sic) all about love by 2020. So thanks for the love !!!!
