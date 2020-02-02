Essam Heggy on the Nile: & # 39; Great river but in a challenging place & # 39; | Ethiopia

The Nile River, 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles), is the longest river in Africa. Its waters span 11 countries and for the 280 million people who live by its banks, the Nile symbolizes life itself. Just as it did for those who settled along the river centuries ago.

Some fear that if the dispute is not resolved, the Nile will dry up. One of the loudest voices struggling to save the river explains exactly what is at stake.

Dr. Essam Heggy, a scientist at the University of Southern California and a member of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, talks to Al Jazeera and explains the importance of the Nile River.

"The Nile River is a very unique ecosystem, it is a very unique hydrological system, it is a very unique body of water on our plane," says Heggy, explaining that the Nile is the only giant river that goes from south to north and through the. Five different climatic zones.

He also points out that the Nile is one of the oldest and most unique ecosystems on the planet.

"The Nile River is between twenty and thirty million years old. Today we don't know how we can make rivers flow constantly during this time … their existence helps us understand the evolution of the Earth."

But a large new project in Ethiopia has triggered a major dispute with Egypt and scientists warn that the construction of the Renaissance Dam, intended to boost Ethiopia's electricity source, could cause irreversible damage, not only in Egypt but throughout the region.

"It's a great river but in a very challenging place," says Heggy.

"All this conception that the Nile can be stifled and yet benefit from its resources, from an environmental perspective, is wrong."

Source: Al Jazeera News