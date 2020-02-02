Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho make history in the Bundesliga | Soccer news





Erling Haaland celebrates with Borussia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho

Teens Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho made history in the Bundesliga when Borussia Dortmund defeated Union Berlin 5-0.

Haaland won the victory to become the first player to score seven goals in his first three games of the Bundesliga, with Sancho also on the scoreboard, becoming the youngest player in the history of the Bundesliga to reach 25 goals.

Haaland has scored seven times in just three games.

Despite only signing with Red Bull Salzburg in January, Haaland is already the tenth top scorer in the league.

The 19-year-old has a 100 percent conversion rate, with his seven shots on target for his new club that results in goals.

His first five goals came in two substitute appearances, but he made the most of his first start against Union Berlin, hitting twice more.

Sancho, who is also 19 years old, became the youngest player to score 25 goals in the Bundesliga when he hit Dortmund's first game.

Sancho, who celebrated his goal with a tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant, has failed to score once in the last nine Dortmund league games.

The England international scored 12 goals and contributed 13 assists in 18 games this season.

Saturday's emphatic victory against Union Berlin is the third consecutive game in which Dortmund has scored five goals.