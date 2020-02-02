Erica Mena believes that the collective power of women around the world is with her until she gives birth

Erica Mena can't wait to meet her baby. He will probably give birth soon, and his fans are also increasingly anxious.

‘You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Advance your boldness, your beauty and your satisfaction. Trust your body to be born and know that the collective power of women around the world will be with you ✨🌹 9 months captured by the great @lolamelani ’, Erica wrote in her post.

Someone said: ‘I know you're ready. Looks like you've been pregnant forever hahaha, "and another follower posted this:" The longest celebrity pregnancy swears you've been pregnant forever but you use it very well. "

Another fan wrote: "Wow, you make me want to do it again … you effortlessly killed your entire pregnancy,quot;, and someone else posted this: "The longest celebrity pregnancy I swear you've been pregnant forever, but you use it very well ".

Someone else wrote: & # 39; And you must have the baby and the longest pregnancy the baby has had with the head full of hair & # 39 ;, and another follower published: & # 39; That baby will be the most beautiful because mom and dad are the definition of splendid. & # 39;

Another follower said: "That baby that is going to grow when she goes out, she has been in the oven for more than a year,quot; come out, little one, what are we waiting for? "

One of Erica's fans wrote: Sé I know it's done! "I hope the next photo you post is a few feet, the back of a head, a hand … baby, please!"

Erica shared a photo on her social media account where she is next to Safaree and shows her belly.

‘Safaree gets me the best @doseofroses E’ Erica subtitled her post.

Ad

People praised her in the comments and told Erica that they couldn't wait to meet her baby.



Post views:

one