England has the goal in the back after the World Cup victory, says Jonny Bairstow | Cricket News

Jonny Bairstow says everyone will want to beat England in ODI after their World Cup victory

Jonny Bairstow says that the England world champions have a goal behind their back, but that the team has a lot of room for improvement.

England won the World Cup over 50 for the first time after beating New Zealand in the countdown in a thriller at Lord & # 39; s in July.

"It's lovely (to call me world champion)," Bairstow said on the first day, who scored a century in England's final preparation match against an invitation from South Africa XI.

"At the same time, you now have a title in your head that makes people want to hit you even more. It's an essential part of where we are now."

"Everyone is going to be tough on us: South Africa to start and then, through whoever we are playing, will want to beat us."

Bairstow scored 100 of 83 balls against a South African XI invitation at Paarl

"We have to think about how we evolve as players to try to get in the best possible way to move forward in this series, the next and the ones that advance."

"Yes (I think we can improve). The training we have is exciting. Identify areas where you can evolve in different conditions."

"The next World Cup is in India, so it will be different again than we have played before. I could be using the way we play spin, spinning against different bowlers."

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have rested for the ODI series, and Tom Banton and Dawid Malan had the opportunity to claim their regular inclusion.

Tuesday's game will be Bairstow's first in Cape Town since it marked a first century on the ground, 150 undefeated, in January 2016.

"It's an incredible backdrop and it's an amazing place to play cricket," Bairstow said of Newlands, which is ignored by Table Mountain.

"It's very picturesque and I hope there is a decent crowd and it will be another special day."

"It will be lovely. It will be great to play in Newlands in a one-day game. It's a special place to play in any format."

