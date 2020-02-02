Emily Simpson roasted Vicki Gunvalson after calling her "idiot,quot; and fans are going crazy!

After Vicki Gunvalson called her an idiot before deleting the tweet, Emily Simpson replied! This is how she shared the other woman!

Seeing the grim interaction, fans on social media went crazy, especially when it comes to Emily's response to Vicki's original insult!

But she didn't even need to say much! With just two words, she felt like she was leaving Vicki on the floor, knocked out and that is exactly why the fans went crazy!

It all started with Vicki calling Emily an idiot, since she deleted the tweet. Your answer? – & # 39; you're fired! & # 39;

The round trip actually started in December when Vicki tweeted: & # 39; I looked at @BravoRHOC last night and was surprised to hear @RealOCEmily criticize me for my age of 57. Referring to me as & # 39; old man, he should be in a home of convalescence and geriatric. & # 39; Really? I can't change my date of birth and you will also get there. # disrespectful route. "

This led one of Vicki's fans to suggest that this kind of thing happens when someone spends too much time with "vile,quot; Kelly Dodd, labeling both ladies.

Vicki saw the comment and reached an agreement, adding that: ‘Yes. She drank the koolaid. "

However, Emily was not finished either and she replied, writing: "And by,quot; I drank Kool's help "you mean I didn't turn against Kelly and I hated her as the three wanted me to do. Your agenda was to turn everyone into the cast against Kelly and throw her out to be fired. I didn't fall for the trap. "

It took some time, but finally, Vicki replied, yesterday, denying that he ever wanted someone to turn against Kelly.

Later, Emily corrected her grammar, which caused Vicki to respond with: "You are an idiot," particularly using an incorrect spelling, so he later deleted it.

Finally, Emily's applause was simply "You're fired."



