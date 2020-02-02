Elton John cuts the concert abruptly due to the massive storm

Wenn

The creator of hits & # 39; Sail in the wind & # 39; He is escorted offstage and evacuated by his crew while in the middle of the performance of & # 39; Funeral for a Friend & # 39; Due to the extreme weather.

Up News Info –

Elton John Three of his assistants took him to the stage when a massive storm hit his show in Victoria, Australia, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at night.

The hit creator "Tiny Dancer" is acting in the country as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road excursion, but, in a video shared online, the 72-year-old singer fled the stage to avoid the downpour.

In a brief clip, Elton is seen being driven off the stage, while a cartoonist frantically covers a piano.

Elton was reportedly playing his 1973 "Funeral for a Friend" hit, 95 minutes after his concert at Rochford Wines in Yarra Valley, Victoria, when hail and rain flooded the stage, causing the concert to be canceled 15 minutes after Elton was marked the beginning.

Promoter Michael Chugg said the rain caused a short circuit in a statement, the British newspaper Daily Mail reported.

"Unfortunately, due to the short but strong downpour of tonight that occurred at 95 minutes of Elton John's set and that damaged the musical instruments and monitors on stage, the show could not continue," he said.

Despite the downpour, the show apparently started very differently, with the "Rocket Man" star even commenting, "It's fucking hot. Thank you for buying a ticket for the show. We love doing it, even though it's hot." . ", according to the Herald Sun newspaper.