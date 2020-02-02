Edmonton Oilers star, Leon Draisatil, describes David Rittich's pitching as "disrespectful."

%MINIFYHTML94dbfe40878b83822a3bd3cae81dccd611% %MINIFYHTML94dbfe40878b83822a3bd3cae81dccd612%

The Edmonton Oilers won their first victory against the Calgary Flames this season on Saturday in Calgary during a wild 8-3 game that included a goalie fight between Edmonton netminder Mike Smith and Cam Talbot of Calgary.

But even though the Oilers won perhaps the most intense confrontation of the "Battle of Alberta,quot; to date, superstar Leon Draisatil still seemed upset about an incident with Calgary goalkeeper David Rittich at the end of the last meeting of the rivalry January 30

Rittich won the game for the flames when he checked Draisaitl during the shooting and celebrated it by throwing his stick emphatically into the air when his teammates met him. 72 hours later Draisaitl told reporters The movement was "simply disrespectful."

"We came to two publications (in that shooting) and he is celebrating as, I don't know, as if they had just won the Stanley Cup." Draisaitl said. "I understand, they are excited, good for them, they won the game in the shooting. But I think they show some respect. That's my opinion."

PLUS: Goalkeepers Mike Smith and Cam Talbot fight in Oilers-Flames

If the rest of the Oilers were so upset about Rittich's move, they probably let him know on Saturday: Edmonton forced Calgary head coach Geoff Ward to take out his starting goalie after his fourth goal. allow. Rittich finally had to re-enter the game during his last 20 minutes after Smith and Talbot were expelled for fighting; Edmonton strikers Sam Gagner and Gaetan Haas scored in Rittich twice more to seal the victory of the Oilers.

Smith, who played with Rittich in Calgary from 2017-19, he told reporters after the game that "sometimes everything that goes around comes back,quot; when opponents cross the line.

"I will not start a media circus here,quot; Smith said. "I was lucky to play with Ritter, I have a relationship with him, he's a hot guy and sometimes he goes too far."

Smith said Edmonton's victory on Saturday was one of the best games the team's front group has played throughout the season and said the group can use the intensity of the rivalry as a movement and a learning opportunity to advance.

"There was a good feeling here after this game, I'll just say it that way." he told reporters. "There was a very good feeling after this game. The energy was probably different from what we have seen this year in our group, and that can only make our group stronger here and better as a team."

The Oilers and Flames are scheduled to play only once again in 2019-20 on April 4, the last day of the regular season.