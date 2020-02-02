Eddie Jones' pre-game rhetoric stirred France, says Gregory Alldritt | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML809806572572ac3696fe0ed22957410f11% %MINIFYHTML809806572572ac3696fe0ed22957410f12%





Gregory Alldritt played a key role in France's 24-17 victory over England in Paris

France No. 8 Gregory Alldritt said that England paid the price of the pre-party promise of Eddie Jones to deliver "physical brutality,quot; in his first Six Nations game in Paris.

Jones's enthusiastic words failed when Les Bleus resisted a return from England in the second half to claim a 24-17 victory.

England was overcome in collisions and Alldritt revealed that Jones' words were used as motivation by France.

"Eddie said we couldn't handle the brutality of the England team," said the man of the game.

"But when you're a winner, a competitor, you just want to show him that you can do it."

"Of course we read it. We are clearly going to put some fighting spirit."

Alldritt also praised the difference made by Shaun Edwards, France's new defense coach, who helped shape the more physical approach of the hosts in the game.

"Shaun is a tough guy and always wants aggression from you, in every part of the job and in every tackle," Alldritt added.

"He wants big tackles. And speed in the tackles. He's bringing us a lot of international experience and a lot of competition too."

Jonny May scored two outstanding solo attempts to push England back into the fight when they seemed to be fighting for a lost cause, but was also partly responsible for France's second.

Jonny May scored two attempts for England, but was also guilty of a trial error that led to an attempt by France

May stopped playing to appeal to referee Nigel Owens because he believed the ball had been hit by France in preparation for the 20-minute touchdown of Charles Ollivon.

While protesting, France continued to play and it was an expensive mistake for which May accepts the guilt, although she thought that Owens had blown the whistle in a noisy Stade de France.

"That's one of the first things you learn when you were a child: blow the whistle. And I didn't do it, so I'll be the owner of that," May said.

"But what I saw is that he hit his hand and then someone in front of him caught him, and Nigel went to blow his whistle. But I am the owner. He blows the whistle."