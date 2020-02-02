Dispelling myths about the new outbreak of coronavirus | China news

A new outbreak of coronavirus that is believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has spread to two dozen countries worldwide, infecting more than 14,000 people and killing more than 300 people.

All but one of the deaths from the virus have occurred in China and the vast majority of infections have also been reported there. Some 14,380 cases have been documented in China since the coronavirus was first detected in late December.

The rapid spread of the deadly virus has been accompanied by misinformation and false statements online, including deception about its origin, its spread and how to treat it, a development that the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as "dangerous."

Thursday WHO declared the virus epidemic in China as a public health emergency of international concern. But Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of the agency, said that the main reason for the designation was not "due to what is happening in China,quot; but "the possibility that this virus will spread to other countries with weaker health systems and poorly prepared. " to deal with that. "

Here are four myths that the global health agency has broken with the current outbreak.

There is no evidence that pets can transmit the new coronavirus

There is currently no evidence to suggest that pets, such as dogs and cats, can become infected with the new virus, labeled as 2019-nCoV. WHO, however, recommends washing your hands with soap and water after contact with pets to protect against common bacteria that can pass between pets and humans.

The new coronavirus does not only affect the elderly

The virus can infect people of all ages. However, the global health agency said that older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease, seem to be more vulnerable to getting seriously ill with the coronavirus.

Antibiotics do not help.

The administration of antibiotics does not help because they only work against bacteria, not viruses.

2019-nCoV is a virus.

Some patients may receive antibiotics in the hospital because in some cases bacterial coinfections are possible.

There are still no medications to prevent or treat it.

According to the WHO, there is no specific medication recommended to treat the new virus.

"However, people infected with the virus should receive adequate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and people with serious illnesses should receive optimized supportive care. Some specific treatments are under investigation and will be evaluated through clinical trials. WHO is helping to accelerate research and development efforts with a range or partners, "he said.