Disney + Marvel Super Bowl trailer

%MINIFYHTML6be6cfa324a917531316f54069eadb6e11% %MINIFYHTML6be6cfa324a917531316f54069eadb6e12%

The 30 second clip takes a look at WandaVision, LokiY The hawk and the winter soldier. Disney

%MINIFYHTML6be6cfa324a917531316f54069eadb6e13% %MINIFYHTML6be6cfa324a917531316f54069eadb6e14% No official release dates have been announced. %MINIFYHTML6be6cfa324a917531316f54069eadb6e15% %MINIFYHTML6be6cfa324a917531316f54069eadb6e16%



First, we see Falcon, also known as Sam Wilson, practicing with his (!!!) shield.

As you will remember, at the end of Final game, Cap returned in time to live his life with Peggy, and when he returned he passed the torch, er, the shield to Sam.

Then cut Bucky by pushing a gun in the face of a bad guy. Drama!!

The part that killed me, though? The trailer shows Wanda and Vision as newlyweds looking happy, and this is the future they deserved!

In case you don't remember it (although how could you forget it?), Vision was killed in Infinite war when Thanos removed the mental stone. Disney

He and Wanda didn't get the happy ending they deserved, and I'm still angry.

According to Disney WandaVision "It combines the style of classic comedies with Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powerful beings who live their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems."

What explains everything Leave it to Beaver What they have to do here.

We have the bromance of Sam and Bucky …

… but there is also some ~ tension ~ there. Disney

The series will show Sam and Bucky "teaming up on a global adventure that tests their skills and patience."

Finally, there is Loki being Loki.

Loki was killed by Thanos in Infinite warbut reappeared in Final game when the Avengers traveled in time. He escaped to … somewhere. Alternative universe? Dimension? We will find out! Disney

There is still no official synopsis of the program, but Loki will answer what happened to Loki after Final game and it is rumored that "it presents the master of magic that appears at different times in human history and influences the main events."