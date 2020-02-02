Demi Lovato once said he would sing the national anthem in a Super Bowl

Demi lovato know the power of manifestation … or at least tweeting.
The 27-year-old singer is preparing for her exciting performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, which marks her second major event in recent weeks. Fans will remember that she triumphantly returned to the stage at the Grammys 2020, after singing her powerful and moving single, "Anyone."
In just a few hours, Demi will sing again and play the national anthem in the Game of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
And would you believe us if we said he predicted his performance in the Super Bowl a decade ago?
On Sunday morning, the 27-year-old pop star shared a tweet from her 10 years ago.
"One day, I'm going to sing the national anthem in a super bowl," message read since February 7, 2010. "Onnnee dayyy …."
Fast forward so far, and it is clear that this was part of Demi's destiny.
And he's using that same energy to manifest a new dream: one day perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, as Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira.
"One day, I'm going to perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl,quot; Demi subtitled Your tweet on Sunday. "Onnnee dayyy …"
We just hope it doesn't take another 10 years for that wish to come true!
Before his performance, the pop star arrived in Miami to enjoy some of the festivities, including a special appearance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. She joined the duo Dan + Shay to sing "without words."
On Friday, he sat down for an intimate interview with Andy Cohen for her SiriusXM show, where she talked about motherhood, and talked to her parents and her Super Bowl performance prediction.
That same day, she turned to Instagram to share that she was excited to face The 305. "I'm here in Miami," he wrote. "Ready for the Super Bowl! Let's do this!"
All in all, we can't wait to see Demi steal the show once the Super Bowl starts.
