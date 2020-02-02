Demi Lovato once said he would sing the national anthem in a Super Bowl

Demi lovato know the power of manifestation … or at least tweeting.

The 27-year-old singer is preparing for her exciting performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, which marks her second major event in recent weeks. Fans will remember that she triumphantly returned to the stage at the Grammys 2020, after singing her powerful and moving single, "Anyone."

In just a few hours, Demi will sing again and play the national anthem in the Game of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

And would you believe us if we said he predicted his performance in the Super Bowl a decade ago?

On Sunday morning, the 27-year-old pop star shared a tweet from her 10 years ago.

"One day, I'm going to sing the national anthem in a super bowl," message read since February 7, 2010. "Onnnee dayyy …."

Fast forward so far, and it is clear that this was part of Demi's destiny.